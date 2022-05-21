Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • TRAI Said to Moot Mechanism for KYC Based Caller Name Display, Consultation to Begin in a Few Months

TRAI Said to Moot Mechanism for KYC-Based Caller Name Display, Consultation to Begin in a Few Months

TRAI is said to believe this move will help identify callers as per their KYC and bring greater accuracy and transparency than some apps.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 21 May 2022 11:37 IST
TRAI Said to Moot Mechanism for KYC-Based Caller Name Display, Consultation to Begin in a Few Months

The move assumes significance as the mechanism will help identify callers as per their KYC

Highlights
  • TRAI has also implemented blockchain technology
  • A KYC-based caller identification mechanism would safeguard users
  • The consultation on this is expected to begin in a couple of months

Telecom regulator TRAI will soon start consultation on framing a mechanism for caller's KYC-based name to flash on phone screens when someone calls, according to a top official.

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has received a reference to begin consultation on the same from the Department of Telecom (DoT).

The consultation on this is expected to begin in a couple of months, TRAI Chairman PD Vaghela said.

"We have just received a reference, and we will start work on this soon. Name as per KYC will appear when someone calls," Vaghela said.

TRAI had already been thinking on similar lines, but now with the specific reference from the telecom department, work on this will start soon.

"The mechanism will enable name-appearing on a phone screen, in accordance with KYC done by telecom companies, as per DoT norms," Vaghela added.

The move assumes significance as the mechanism will help identify callers as per their KYC (Know Your Customer) and bring greater accuracy and transparency than some apps that identify callers based on crowdsourcing data.

Sources said that once the framework for KYC based-new mechanism is worked out, the identity establishment will become more clear and legally tenable. It will also have a ripple effect, leading to a clean up of data on crowdsourcing apps as there will be KYC linkages.

Asked whether the process will be kept voluntary, sources said it is too early to discuss the modalities since many aspects will come up for discussion at the consultation stage.

TRAI has also implemented blockchain technology to curb the problem of unsolicited commercial communication (UCC) or spam calls and messages.

Experts say that a KYC-based caller identification mechanism would safeguard users against rising instances of spam calls and fraud.

Meanwhile, in an email statement, the caller identification app Truecaller's spokesperson said: "We welcome any, and all actions in the mission to make communication safe and efficient".  "Number identification is crucial to ending the menace of spam and scam calls and we, at Truecaller, have been working tirelessly towards this important mission for the past 13 years. We appreciate this move by TRAI and would like to reiterate that we remain very supportive of this and any future initiatives they have," the company spokesperson added. 

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TRAI, KYC
Hyundai to Build First EV and Battery Manufacturing Unit in Georgia in 2023, Plans to Invest $5.54 Billion

Related Stories

TRAI Said to Moot Mechanism for KYC-Based Caller Name Display, Consultation to Begin in a Few Months
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. The Best Discounts in the Epic Games Store Mega Sale 2022
  2. Sony Bravia X80K Smart TV Series With Dolby Atmos Debuts in India
  3. Daredevil, All Other Netflix Marvel Series Out May 21 on Disney+ Hotstar
  4. RRR Netflix Release Date Revealed, Zee5 Switches Tack
  5. HP Spectre x360 16 (2022), Spectre x360 13.5 2-in-1 Laptops Launched
  6. Infinix Note 12, Note 12 Turbo With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  7. New Realme Pad Tablet Officially Teased, Pad X 5G Pre-Reservations Begin
  8. Lenovo Yoga 7000 Smart Projector With Dual 10W Speakers Unveiled
  9. Vivo Y75 With 44-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India: Details
  10. Pebble Cosmos Luxe Smartwatch Launched in India at Rs. 3,999
#Latest Stories
  1. TRAI Said to Moot Mechanism for KYC-Based Caller Name Display, Consultation to Begin in a Few Months
  2. Hyundai to Build First EV and Battery Manufacturing Unit in Georgia in 2023, Plans to Invest $5.54 Billion
  3. Boeing’s Starliner Capsule Uncrewed Test Flight Docks Successfully With International Space Station
  4. Netflix to Settle Tax Dispute With Italy for $59.1 Million, Opens First Office in Rome Hiring Over 40 Employees
  5. Mi Band 7 Launch Set for May 24, Xiaomi Teases Larger Display With Increased Viewing Area
  6. Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale Kicks Off With Deals, Discounts on Phones, TVs
  7. Vi Rs. 151 Prepaid Add-on Pack With 3-Month Disney+ Hotstar Mobile Subscription Launched
  8. iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro Max Top Most Sold Smartphones List for Q1 2022: IDC
  9. New State Mobile May Update Live on Android, iOS; Brings New Map, Weapon, More
  10. Amazfit GTR 2 New Version With 11 Days of Battery Life Launched: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.