Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • TRAI Seeks Views on Big Data, AI Adoption to Improve Telecom Services, Enhance Network Security

TRAI Seeks Views on Big Data, AI Adoption to Improve Telecom Services, Enhance Network Security

TRAI has fixed September 16 as the last date for comment on the consultation paper and September 30 for counter comments

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 6 August 2022 00:53 IST
TRAI Seeks Views on Big Data, AI Adoption to Improve Telecom Services, Enhance Network Security

Photo Credit: Reuters

TRAI is seeking public views on the use of artificial intelligence for improving networks

Highlights
  • TRAI has floated a consultation paper on the use of AI and Big Data
  • The regulator has sought opinion on risks in the adoption of AI and BD
  • The public can submit their comments on the paper by September 16

Telecom regulator TRAI on Friday floated a consultation paper to seek public views on the adoption of artificial intelligence and big data to improve telecom services and enhance network securities and efficiencies. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) in its consultation paper on "Leveraging artificial intelligence and Big Data in the telecommunication sector" has sought views on sectors where existing and future capabilities of the telecom networks can be used to leverage AI (artificial intelligence) and BD (big data).

The consultation paper follows a reference to the regulator from the Department of Telecom in June 2019 in which the department has sought recommendation from TRAI on leveraging AI and BD in a synchronised and effective manner to enhance the overall quality of service, spectrum management, network security and reliability.

The regulator has sought opinion on risks in the adoption of AI and BD, such as unethical use, bias in data and algorithms, privacy, model instability, regulatory and legal non-compliance, as well as ways and mechanisms to mitigate risks.

TRAI has fixed September 16 as the last date for comment on the paper and September 30 for counter comments.

Back in June, TRAI chairman P D Vaghela urged telecom companies and Wi-Fi providers to work collaboratively on developing innovative business models that would unleash combined power of mobile and Wi-Fi technology to improve digital infrastructure.

He called upon telecom service providers and Wi-Fi hotspot providers to work together and come up with India-specific business models.

Studies have found that in 5G countries such as South Korea, the UK, the US, Japan, Australia and Germany, smartphone users on average consumed between 1.7 and 2.7 times more mobile data after the introduction of fifth-generation services, as compared to 4G.

Why is 5G taking so long? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TRAI, Artificial Intelligence, AI, Big Data
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Spotted on Amazon Ahead of Launch; Specifications, Features Tipped

Related Stories

TRAI Seeks Views on Big Data, AI Adoption to Improve Telecom Services, Enhance Network Security
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 14 to Be Made in India Simultaneously With China at Launch: Kuo
  2. iPhone, Apple Watch, MacBook Discounted in Croma Sale: Best Deals
  3. Asus ZenFone 9 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Smartwatch Review
  5. Nokia 110 (2022) With 1,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Details
  6. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Is Live: Best Offers
  7. iPhone 14 Pro Alleged Screen Protector Tips Pill-Shaped Hole-Punch Cutout
  8. Lenovo Legion Y700 Ultimate Edition With Snapdragon 870 SoC Unveiled
  9. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, Galaxy Watch 5 Specifications, Price Tipped: Report
  10. Bitcoin Not Gold Is the Better Hedge Against Inflation, Says JP Morgan
#Latest Stories
  1. TRAI Seeks Views on Big Data, AI Adoption to Improve Telecom Services, Enhance Network Security
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Spotted on Amazon Ahead of Launch; Specifications, Features Tipped
  3. Government Proposes Competition Law Amendment; Seeks to Tighten Rules on Antitrust Scrutiny
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Gets OxygenOS 12 Update With Improved Face Recognition: All Details
  5. Paytm Monthly Transacting Users Grew 49 Percent YoY, Q1 Net Loss Widens to Rs 644.4 Crore
  6. Over 5 Crore Complaints Received Against Telcos Over Mobile Services in FY22, MoS Communications Says
  7. Apple Watch Series 8 Design, Colour Options Tipped: All Details
  8. WhatsApp Working on Login Approval Feature to Improve Account Security: Report
  9. White Hat Hackers Return $9 Million to Nomad After $190 Million Exploit Wrecks Cross-Chain Bridge
  10. ColorOS 13 to Release Globally This Month; Reno 8 Series to Get the Update in September: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.