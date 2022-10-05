Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Telstra Hit by Data Breach Exposing 30,000 Employees' Data, Two Weeks After Optus Cyberattack

Telstra Hit by Data Breach Exposing 30,000 Employees' Data, Two Weeks After Optus Cyberattack

Telstra has 18.8 million customer accounts, equivalent to three-quarters of Australia's population.

By Reuters |  Updated: 5 October 2022 14:26 IST
Telstra Hit by Data Breach Exposing 30,000 Employees' Data, Two Weeks After Optus Cyberattack

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Sora Shimazaki

Telstra put the number of affected current and former employees at 30,000

Highlights
  • Telstra internal staff affected by "small" data breach
  • Internal staff email puts the number of exployees affected at 30,000
  • Attack comes two weeks after breach of main rival Optus' customer data

Australia's largest telecoms firm Telstra Corp Ltd said on Tuesday it had suffered what it called a small data breach, a disclosure that comes two weeks after its main rival Optus was left reeling by a massive cyberattack.

Telstra, which has 18.8 million customer accounts equivalent to three-quarters of Australia's population, said an intrusion of a third-party organisation exposed some employee data dating back to 2017.

According to local media, a Telstra internal staff email put the number of affected current and former employees at 30,000.

The data that was taken was "very basic in nature", limited to names and email addresses, a company spokesperson said in a statement.

"We believe it's been made available now in an attempt to profit from the Optus breach," the spokesperson also said without elaborating.

Telstra did not comment on the number of people affected or when the breach occurred, but said it affected current and former staff only.

Australia's telecommunications, financial and government sectors have been on high alert since Optus disclosed on September 22 that a breach of its systems that may have compromised up to 10 million people's accounts. The data exposed included home addresses, drivers' licenses and passport numbers.

Optus owner Singapore Telecommunications has said it is assessing the potential cost of the attack, while law firms contemplate class action suits.

The Australian government, which believes the breach was due to a basic security gap, has continued to slam Optus for describing the attack as sophisticated and for delays in updating affected customers.

"Optus senior management are kidding themselves if they want a medal for the way that they've been communicating," Government Services Minister Bill Shorten told reporters on Tuesday.

"Not even a crocodile's going to swallow that."

An Optus spokesperson declined to comment on Shorten's remarks, but said the company was working as quickly as possible to provide accurate updates to impacted customers.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

What do we know about the upcoming Pixel 7 and 7 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Telstra, Optus, Cybersecurity
Tesla to Remove Ultrasonic Vehicle Sensors; to Rely on Cameras Amid Autopilot Scrutiny
The Witcher: Four New Games Announced by CD Projekt Red

Related Stories

Telstra Hit by Data Breach Exposing 30,000 Employees' Data, Two Weeks After Optus Cyberattack
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro India Pre-Order Offers Announced: Details Here
  2. Redmi Pad With 10.61-Inch Display, 8,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Details
  3. Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro With 1.64-Inch AMOLED Display Launched: All Details
  4. Redmi Pad First Impressions: The New Affordable Android Tablet Champ?
  5. Oppo A17 With MediaTek Helio G35, 5000mAh Battery Launched in India
  6. OnePlus Nord Watch With AMOLED Display Launched in India: Details
  7. No Charge on RuPay Credit Card UPI Transactions Up to Rs. 2,000, NPCI Says
  8. Oppo A77s With Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched: All Details
  9. Xiaomi 12T Series With 5,000mAH Battery, 120W HyperCharge Unveiled: Details
  10. Nothing Ear Stick True Wireless Earphones to Be Revealed on October 26
#Latest Stories
  1. Dune: The Sisterhood Casts Chernobyl’s Emily Watson, Harry Potter's Shirley Henderson as Leads: Report
  2. SpaceX to Fly Russian Cosmonaut Anna Kikina to International Space Station Amid Ukraine War
  3. RuPay Credit Card UPI Usage: No Charge for Transactions Up to Rs. 2,000, NPCI Says
  4. Redmi Buds 4 Pro, Buds 4 With Dual Dynamic Drivers, ANC Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. SWIFT Lays Out Blueprint for Central Bank Digital Currency Network After 8-Month Experiment
  6. Company of Heroes 3 Release Date Delayed to February 2023
  7. Cross-Chain Bridges, DEXs Have Been Used to Launder $4 Billion Stolen Crypto: Elliptic
  8. VeeFriends NFT Characters to Be Sold as Toys at Macy’s, Toys”R”Us
  9. Apple Reportedly Asks Suppliers to Shift Some AirPods, Beats Production to India: All Details
  10. Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro With 1.64-Inch AMOLED Display, 110+ Sports Modes Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.