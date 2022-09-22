Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Telecom Bill to Provide Roadmap for Industry Restructuring, Innovation, Says IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Telecom Bill to Provide Roadmap for Industry Restructuring, Innovation, Says IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Telecommunication Bill 2022 may need over-the-top players like WhatsApp, Zoom and Google Duo to obtain licences to operate in the country.

By Press Trust of India |  Updated: 22 September 2022 21:45 IST
Telecom Bill to Provide Roadmap for Industry Restructuring, Innovation, Says IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Telecom draft bill has included OTT as part of the telecommunication service

Highlights
  • The government can revamp digital regulatory framework in next two years
  • Digital world needs a comprehensive set of legislations
  • Bill has proposed to waive fees, penalty of internet service providers

Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday said that the new telecom bill will provide a clear roadmap for industry restructuring and promote innovation.

While speaking at a Public Affairs Forum of India event, the minister said in the next one-and-a-half years to two years, the government should be able to completely revamp the entire digital regulatory framework which aims to balance the societal objectives, duties and rights of individuals, and technology agnostic framework.

"Industry does go through various phases. Sometimes because of business environments, technology changes and various other factors. There is a need for restructuring. How do you put that in the bill so that the industry gets a very clear roadmap? If restructuring has to happen then these are the things that have to be taken care of. These are the things which are my rights, so that kind of clear framework has been put in this bill," Vaishnaw said.

He said that the digital world needs a comprehensive set of legislations and the Prime Minister has given the telecom ministry the target that India's digital legal framework regulatory framework should be globally benchmarked.

"That doesn't mean that we simply go around and copy whatever is best in the world. That means we have to aim at creating a digital legal framework, which the world should come and study. That's a very big objective, but it's possible," Vaishnaw said. According to the draft Telecommunication Bill 2022, over-the-top players like WhatsApp, Zoom and Google Duo —which provide calling and messaging services — may require licences to operate in the country.

The draft bill has included OTT as part of the telecommunication service. The government in the bill has proposed a provision to waive fees and penalty of telecom and internet service providers.

The ministry has also proposed a provision for the refund of fees in case a telecom or internet provider surrenders his license.

Vaishnaw said that the next 25 years will be a period of inclusive growth and investment will be the primary tool for the growth and there will be focus on manufacturing, innovation, simplification of rules and reforms in social infrastructure like education and health.

Why is 5G taking so long? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Telecommunications Bill, India, Telecom, Internet, Wh, WhatsApp
Government to Present New Data Protection Bill Draft in Next Few Days: IT Minister
Telecom Bill to Provide Roadmap for Industry Restructuring, Innovation, Says IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Watch Confirmed to Feature 1.78-Inch AMOLED Display
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 Begins for Plus Members: All Details
  3. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Top Deals on Smartphones
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival Begins Tomorrow: All You Need to Know
  5. OnePlus 10R 5G (150W Endurance Edition) Review: Identity Crisis
  6. OnePlus Nord Watch to Launch in India Soon: Details
  7. Realme Buds Air 3 Neo Review
  8. MacBook Air (M1) May Get Discount During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022
  9. Amazon Great Indian Festival Is Live: Best Offers Today
  10. Vivo X80 Lite 5G With Dimensity 900 SoC Launched: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Chromecast With Google TV (HD) Launched in India During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Price, Specifications
  2. Telecom Bill to Provide Roadmap for Industry Restructuring, Innovation, Says IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
  3. Government to Present New Data Protection Bill Draft in Next Few Days: IT Minister
  4. Samsung Galaxy S23+ to Come With Increased 4,700mAh Battery Capacity: Report
  5. iQoo Neo 7 May Arrive in China in October; iQoo 11, Vivo X90 Series Launch Timeline Tipped: All Details
  6. Samsung Galaxy S6, S6 Edge, S6 Edge+ Updated With Bug Fixes, Performance Improvements: All Details
  7. ZTE Axon 30S Launch Date Officially Confirmed: All Details
  8. OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Itel Vision 3 Turbo With 5,000mAh Battery, Android 11 Unveiled: Price, Specifications
  10. Vivo X Fold+ “Huaxia Red” Colour Option Teased Ahead of September 26 Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.