Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Assures Sector of More Reforms: Report

Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the initiatives cannot be one-sided.

Written by Jasmin Jose, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 15 September 2022 12:52 IST
Vaishnaw also mentioned that the journey of 5G in India will be exciting

  • Telecom industry must also do their bit
  • Ashwini Vaishnaw said the journey of 5G in India will be exciting
  • Government targets 80 percent 5G coverage in India within short time

Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has reportedly assured the Telecom sector of more reforms while pointing out that the industry should also do its part and significantly improve the service quality. The minister encouraged telecom operators and infrastructure providers to move faster on working to improve quality services in the country. Elaborating further, Vaishnaw said that the initiatives cannot be one-sided and the equations have to be reciprocal. The Minister also mentioned that the journey of 5G in India will be exciting.

According to a recent report by PTI, Telecom Minister Vaishnaw has assured more reforms in the Telecom sector. He also added that the Telecom industry must do their bit to significantly improve the quality of the service that they provide.

The minister told the telecom operators and the infrastructure providers to move “full steam ahead” in improving quality services in India. He also reminded that the initiatives cannot be one-sided and the equations will have to be reciprocated.

Additionally, Vaishnaw also mentioned that the journey of 5G in India will be exciting noting that the government has given a target of 80 percent coverage in a relatively short time frame in India.

"While many countries took multiple years to reach 40-50 percent coverage, we are targeting a very aggressive timeline. We should definitely cover at least 80 percent in a very short time frame," Vaishnaw said.

Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Assures Sector of More Reforms: Report
