Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Assures Sector of More Reforms: Report

Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has reportedly assured the Telecom sector of more reforms while pointing out that the industry should also do its part and significantly improve the service quality. The minister encouraged telecom operators and infrastructure providers to move faster on working to improve quality services in the country. Elaborating further, Vaishnaw said that the initiatives cannot be one-sided and the equations have to be reciprocal. The Minister also mentioned that the journey of 5G in India will be exciting.
According to a recent report by PTI, Telecom Minister Vaishnaw has assured more reforms in the Telecom sector. He also added that the Telecom industry must do their bit to significantly improve the quality of the service that they provide.
The minister told the telecom operators and the infrastructure providers to move “full steam ahead” in improving quality services in India. He also reminded that the initiatives cannot be one-sided and the equations will have to be reciprocated.
"While many countries took multiple years to reach 40-50 percent coverage, we are targeting a very aggressive timeline. We should definitely cover at least 80 percent in a very short time frame," Vaishnaw said.
