Technology News
loading

Telecom Groups Dismiss Case Against California Net Neutrality Law

Telecom groups were opposing the 2018 law which bans Internet providers from slowing down or blocking websites and apps that don’t pay for premium service.

By Associated Press | Updated: 5 May 2022 15:18 IST
Telecom Groups Dismiss Case Against California Net Neutrality Law

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Leon Seibert

Telecommunications industry groups and California Attorney General jointly agreed to dismiss the case

Highlights
  • The law bars broadband providers from throttling service
  • California's net neutrality law aims to protect the open internet
  • California's net neutrality law also banned some forms of “zero rating”

Telecommunications industry groups on Wednesday ended their bid to block California's net neutrality law that bars broadband providers from throttling service. In a federal court filing in Sacramento, the groups and California Attorney General Rob Bonta jointly agreed to dismiss the case.

The move followed a January decision by the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals allowing enforcement of the 2018 law, which bans Internet providers from slowing down or blocking access to websites and applications that don't pay for premium service.

“The case is finally over," Bonta said in a statement. “With this victory, we've secured a free and open internet for California's 40 million residents once and for all.” Messages seeking comment from an attorney representing the groups weren't immediately returned.

The law was signed by former Governor Jerry Brown after regulators during the Trump administration killed federal net neutrality rules designed to prevent AT&T, Comcast, Verizon and other major Internet providers from exploiting their dominance to favour certain services or apps over others.

In response, seven states and Puerto Rico enacted their own net neutrality policies. The most expansive effort was in California, which started enforcing the law last year, with potentially significant consequences for the rest of the US.

In addition to barring Internet providers from throttling service or charging companies like Netflix for a faster route to customers, the California law banned some forms of “zero rating” — a term for when a cable or phone company exempts a service from data caps.

Net-neutrality advocates say such programmes undermine competition by potentially tilting users to the sponsored app and away from rivals.

Big telecom companies fought the measure fiercely in court. They argued that the regulations can undermine investment in broadband and introduce uncertainty about what were acceptable business practices. The Trump administration sued to block California's 2018 law, preventing it from taking effect for years, but the Biden administration dropped that lawsuit.

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Rob Bonta, Net Neutrality Law, Comcast, Verizon
TikTok Pulse Will Let Creators Earn More With Advertisement Revenue Sharing
Telecom Groups Dismiss Case Against California Net Neutrality Law
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Stops Accepting Card Payments for Subscriptions, App Purchases
  2. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Leaked on Torrents Ahead of Release
  3. OnePlus Nord 3 Supposedly Surfaces on Company's India Website
  4. Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro True Wireless Earphones Review
  5. WhatsApp Said to Update Delete Messages for Everyone Feature
  6. iPhone 13 128GB Price Starts at Rs. 35,513: All Details Here
  7. Nothing Phone 1 Tipped to Sport Snapdragon 778G SoC in New Leak: Details
  8. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Spotted on NBTC, Launch Expected Soon
  9. Redmi Pad 5 to Launch in India Soon; Price, Key Specifications Tipped
  10. Sony Bravia X75K Smart TV Series With 4K HDR Support Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola Launch Event Set for May 10 in China, May Unveil Frontier Flagship
  2. Telecom Groups Dismiss Case Against California Net Neutrality Law
  3. TikTok Pulse Will Let Creators Earn More With Advertisement Revenue Sharing
  4. Kazakhstan Tightens Noose on Crypto Miners With Power Consumption Report Requirements
  5. Redmi Note 11T, Note 11T Pro Officially Launching in China in May
  6. Uber Reports $5.9 Billion Net Loss in Q1 2022 Despite Double Growth in Ride-Share Business
  7. Amazfit T-Rex Pro 2, Vienna Tipped to Launch Soon: Here Are All the Details
  8. Apple Stops Accepting Debit, Credit Cards for Subscriptions, App Purchases in India
  9. WhatsApp Updates Upcoming Feature That Will Let Group Admins Delete Messages for Everyone: Report
  10. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Final Trailer: Strange and Wanda Maximoff Recall What They’ve Lost
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.