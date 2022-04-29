Technology News
Tata Play Dhamaka Offer Unveiled for Tata Play Binge+ and Tata Play HD Connections: Details

Tata Play Binge+ set-top box can be availed with a recharge of Rs. 6,000.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 29 April 2022 18:57 IST
Photo Credit: Tata Play

The price of the Tata Play HD set-top box is Rs. 1699

Highlights
  • Tata Play offers streaming from select OTT platforms
  • Recently, the company launched a starter pack
  • Tata Play is offering a one-year warranty for new plans

Tata Play (formerly known as Tata Sky) has unveiled the Dhamaka offer for HD and Binge+ connections. With the latest offer, the direct-to-home (DTH) operator is offering Tata Play HD set-top box and Tata Play Binge+ set-top box for free for customers. Customers can avail free HD set-top box by recharging with a one-time amount of Rs. 4,000. Similarly, a recharge of Rs. 6,000 is required to get the Binge+ set-top box. The Tata Play Binge+ Plus Dhamaka package comes with over-the-top (OTT) content access from select streaming services on compatible devices.

As per the Tata Play website, with the new Tata Play Dhamaka offer, customers making a lumpsum recharge of Rs. 6,000 can enjoy Tata Sky Binge+ set-top box connection. With a one time recharge of Rs. 4,000, interested users can get Tata Play HD set-top box connection for free.

Existing HD customers and viewers with standard (SD) connection can also upgrade to Binge+ by making a single recharge of Rs. 6,000 or more in their Tata Play account. The company is offering one year warranty with the Dhamaka offer. 

Currently, the price of the Tata Play HD set-top box is Rs. 1,699. The Binge+ set-top box plan cost Rs. 2,199 and it offers satellite TV content and allows streaming from select OTT platforms including Eros Now, Hungama, Disney+, ShemarooMe, and Zee5. The offer was first spotted by TelecomTalk.

Recently, the company launched the Binge Starter pack for accessing OTT content on mobile devices. The Tata Play Binge Starter come with a price tag of Rs. 49 and has 30 days of validity. It includes a seven-day free trial and users will get access to OTT content across three mobile devices simultaneously through the Tata Play Binge app. Tata Play's Basic and Premium packs are available at Rs. 149 and Rs. 299, respectively.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale to Begin From May 4 With Deals, Discounts on Smartphones

