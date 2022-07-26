Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Eutelsat, OneWeb Agree to Merge to Rival Elon Musk’s Starink in Fast Growing Broadband Internet Market

Eutelsat, OneWeb Agree to Merge to Rival Elon Musk’s Starink in Fast Growing Broadband Internet Market

Eutelsat would combine its 36-strong fleet of GEO satellites with OneWeb's constellation of 648 LEO satellites, of which 428 are currently in orbit.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 26 July 2022 13:52 IST
Eutelsat, OneWeb Agree to Merge to Rival Elon Musk’s Starink in Fast Growing Broadband Internet Market

Eutelsat would combine its 36-strong fleet of GEO satellites with OneWeb's constellation

Highlights
  • GEO satellites orbit thousands of kilometres (miles) from Earth
  • Each company would hold a 50-percent stake in the combined entity
  • Transaction was subject to clearance from relevant regulatory authorities

French and British satellite operators Eutelsat and OneWeb on Tuesday announced plans to merge and create a "global champion" in the fast-growing broadband internet market, rivalling US giants such as Elon Musk's Starlink.

Eutelsat and OneWeb said in a joint statement they had signed a memorandum of understanding to join forces to become "a leading global player in connectivity... in an all-share transaction".

Satellite broadband promises to bring coverage to the most remote areas of the planet by doing away with the need for antennas and other infrastructure and Eutelsat said the market was projected to grow to $16 billion (roughly Rs. 1,27,600 crore) by 2030.

In what they said would be "a game-changer in the industry", Eutelsat would combine its 36-strong fleet of geostationary Earth orbit (GEO) satellites with OneWeb's constellation of 648 low Earth orbit satellites (LEO), of which 428 are currently in orbit.  

GEO satellites orbit thousands of kilometres (miles) from Earth and are more commonly used for TV and other communications, while LEO satellites are smaller and orbit just a few hundred kilometres above the Earth. 

"This ground-breaking combination will create a powerful global player with the financial strength and technical expertise to accelerate both OneWeb's commercial deployment, and Eutelsat's pivot to connectivity," said Eutelsat chief executive, Eva Berneke.

"The combined entity will be geared towards profitable growth" with a potential for "double-digit" increase in both sales and profit "over the medium to long term", both companies said.

"This combination accelerates our mission to deliver connectivity that will change lives at scale and create a fast-growing, well-funded company which will continue to create significant value for our shareholders," said OneWeb CEO, Neil Masterson.

Equal stakes

Each company would hold a 50-percent stake in the combined entity, they said. 

And the transaction would be structured as an exchange of OneWeb shares by its shareholders with new shares issued by Eutelsat. 

The deal valued OneWeb at EUR 3.4 billion (roughly Rs. 27,700 crore), implying a value of EUR 12 (roughly Rs. 1,000) per Eutelsat share, the statement said.

The transaction was subject to clearance from relevant regulatory authorities and was expected to close "by the end of first half of 2023". 

Eutelsat already holds a 22.9-percent stake in OneWeb. 

The British operator's other shareholders are Indian conglomerate Bharti with 30 percent, the British government with 17 percent, Japan's Softbank with 17.6 percent and South Korean conglomerate Hanwa with 8.8 percent. 

Eutelsat, for its part, is 20-percent owned by French state-run investment bank Bpifrance, and a fund held by seven insurers, with the remainder of the share capital in free-float.

Stiff competition

While the market is rapidly expanding, the European firms face stiff competition.

Musk is not the only tech billionaire with plans to dominate the market. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos recently announced he intended to launch some 3,200 satellites.

Money is pouring into the sector, with Bezos apparently pledging $10 billion (roughly Rs. 79,760 crore) to his so-called Project Kuiper.

Public institutions are also looking to get in on the act.

China has a plan to launch a constellation of 13,000 satellites called Guowang and the European Union wants to deploy roughly 250 by 2024.

EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said the satellites would help eliminates gaps in coverage, offer redundancy in case of cyberattacks on ground networks and also provide for encrypted communications by European governments. 

Analysts say low-orbit constellations are a market which could potentially become strategic for governments. 

And the UK's Financial Times newspaper reported that both the French and British governments would have board seats at the combined Eutelsat-OneWeb company.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Eutelstat, OneWeb
Animoca Brands Launches DAO to Develop Metaverse Standards: Here's How Its Different From MSF
Scientists Find Out Why Jupiter Doesn't Have Glorious Rings Like Saturn
Eutelsat, OneWeb Agree to Merge to Rival Elon Musk’s Starink in Fast Growing Broadband Internet Market
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Government Warns Apple Watch Users in India of Multiple Vulnerabilities
  2. Realme Pad X, Flat Monitor Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. India’s 5G Spectrum Auction Begins: All You Need to Know
  4. MIUI 14 Supported Device List Leaked, Could Launch in Q1 2023: Report
  5. Here’s What to Expect From the MCU’s Phase 5, 6, and 7
  6. Sony XR OLED A80K Series Smart Television Range Launched in India
  7. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  8. Realme Watch 3, Buds Air 3 Neo, Buds Wireless 2S Launched in India: Details
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Realme Pad X, Watch 3, More to Launch in India Today at 12:30pm: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Itel A23S With 3,020mAh Battery, Smart Face Unlock Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Vivo Y16 Spotted on BIS Database, Expected to Debut in India Soon: Report
  3. Black Panther Game: EA Reportedly Developing Single-Player Wakanda Title
  4. Bitzero to Convert Abandoned US Missile Site Into Bitcoin Mining Site, Data Centre: Details
  5. Scientists Find Out Why Jupiter Doesn't Have Glorious Rings Like Saturn
  6. Eutelsat, OneWeb Agree to Merge to Rival Elon Musk’s Starink in Fast Growing Broadband Internet Market
  7. Animoca Brands Launches DAO to Develop Metaverse Standards: Here's How Its Different From MSF
  8. Samsung 450-Megapixel Image Sensor In the Works, Suggests Trademark Application: Report
  9. Aptos Labs Raises $150 Million in Series A Funding, Plans to Expand Staff
  10. India’s 5G Spectrum Auction Begins; Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea in Race to Bid for 5G Airwaves
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.