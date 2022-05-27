Technology News
JioFi Rs. 249, Rs. 299 Rs. 349 Recharge Plans Announced With One Month Validity: Details

Reliance Jio is offering free of cost JioFi device under these plans.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 27 May 2022 17:57 IST
JioFi Rs. 249, Rs. 299 Rs. 349 Recharge Plans Announced With One Month Validity: Details

Photo Credit: Jio

These postpaid plans lack voice and SMS benefits

Highlights
  • JioFi 4G wireless hotspot is powered by the 2,300mAh battery
  • Speed will be reduced to 64Kbps after reaching the data ceiling limit
  • JioFi device can be availed free of cost under these plans

Reliance Jio is offering three new postpaid monthly recharge plans with the purchase of its JioFi 4G wireless hotspot. The plans are priced at Rs. 249, Rs. 299, and Rs. 349 with different data limits. The base plan comes with 30GB of data, while the Rs. 299 and Rs. 349 recharge plans offer 40GB and 50GB data, respectively. All three plans have one month validity and have a lock-in period of 18 months. Also, these plans do not include any voice or SMS benefits and aim at enterprise or business customers. Customers can avail portable JioFi device free of cost under these plans. It will be issued on a use and return basis.

As per Jio's website, the new Rs. 249 postpaid recharge plan offers 30GB data with one month validity. The Rs. 299 postpaid recharge plan provides access to 40GB data, while the Rs. 349 plan credits 50GB data, each valid for a month. After reaching the data ceiling limit, the speed will be reduced to 64Kbps.

Customers choosing the Rs. 249, Rs. 299, and Rs. 349 JioFi postpaid recharge plans will also get the JioFi 4G wireless portable hotspot free of cost on use and return basis. As mentioned, these packs lack voice and SMS benefits. A minimum first order quantity of 200 is required to avail JioFi postpaid tariff plans.

The JioFi 4G wireless hotspot supports a SIM (Nano) and is claimed to deliver surfing for up to five to six hours with a speed up to 150Mbps. It is said to connect with up to ten devices at a time. The JioFi 4G hotspot device comes with a micro-USB port and a microSD card for connectivity. It is powered by a 2,300mAh battery. The device measures 85x55x16mm.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Reliance Jio, Reliance Jio Recharge Plans, Reliance JioFi, JioFi Postpaid Plans
