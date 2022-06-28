Technology News
Reliance Jio's Mukesh Ambani Steps Down as Director, Akash Ambani Appointed Chairman of Board

Pankaj Mohan Pawar was appointed Managing Director of the company for five years beginning June 27.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 28 June 2022 17:04 IST
Reliance Jio's Mukesh Ambani Steps Down as Director, Akash Ambani Appointed Chairman of Board

Photo Credit: Reuters

The company appointed Mukesh's son Akash Ambani as the chairman of the board

Highlights
  • Mukesh Ambani resigned as Director of Reliance Jio effective from 27 June
  • Raminder Singh Gujral and KV Chowdary appointed as independent directors
  • Pankaj Mohan Pawar has appointed for five years beginning June 27

Mukesh Ambani has resigned from the board of his group's telecom arm, Reliance Jio and handed over the reins of the company to elder son Akash, a step seen as succession planning by the 65-year old billionaire.

In a stock exchange filing, Reliance Jio Infocomm said the company's board at a meeting on June 27, "approved the appointment of Akash M Ambani, non-executive director, as chairman of the board of directors of the company." This comes after his father resigned with effect from close of working hours on June 27, it said.

Among other appointments, Pankaj Mohan Pawar was appointed Managing Director of the company for five years beginning June 27.

Raminder Singh Gujral and KV Chowdary were appointed independent directors, it added.

Comments

Mukesh Ambani, Pankaj Mohan Pawar, Reliance Jio, Reliance Jio Infocomm
