Technology News
loading

Jio, BSNL to Set Up 1000 Network Towers in Andhra Pradesh's Tribal Areas 

Jio is coming up with 700 towers, while BSNL is going to set up 300 towers in the next one year. 

By ANI | Updated: 11 July 2022 11:05 IST
Jio, BSNL to Set Up 1000 Network Towers in Andhra Pradesh's Tribal Areas 

Jio is coming up with 700 towers in the Maoist-affected areas in Andhra Pradesh

Highlights
  • Jio and BSNL will set up 1000 mobile network towers in Andhra Pradesh
  • Their major focus will be the Maoist-affected areas
  • BSNL is going to set up 300 towers in the next one year

As many as 1,000 mobile network towers will be installed in the Maoist-affected areas of the newly formed Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district in Andhra Pradesh in the next one year.

Satish Kumar, the Superintendent of Police (SP) on Saturday told ANI, "The mobile service providers are ready to establish 1,000 new mobile towers in tribal pocket hill areas. Jio is coming up with 700 towers. Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is going to set up 300 towers in three phases in the next one year."

The district police and the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) are going to install the network towers in the remote region.

The ASR district has 22 Mandals, most of which are located in the tribal belt and only 20 to 25 percent of people have access to mobile network, police said.

Satish stated, "All headquarters of the mandals already are connected to mobile networks. Government can provide medical facilities to the tribal areas with mobile connectivity."

Mobile network operations have refrained from installing mobile towers in Maoist-affected areas due to the apprehensions that Maoists might set these towers on fire. In 2017, Maoists set ablaze mobile towers at Dharakonda.

GK Veedhi, Chintapalli, Pedabayalu, Munchingput, G Madugula, Hukumpeta, Dumbriguda, Koyyuru are among the most Maoists-affected areas.

In another related development, the government has allocated a project worth Rs. 3,683 crore for providing 4G mobile services in uncovered villages of aspirational districts, an official source said in May.

Under the project, Bharti Airtel will install 1,083 mobile towers with an expenditure of Rs. 847.95 crore in Jharkhand and Maharashtra and Reliance Jio will roll out 3,696 towers for Rs. 2,836 crore, the source said. The project was allocated to the companies in May.

"The project to provide 4G coverage in uncovered villages of aspirational district of five states was approved by the Cabinet last year. Airtel and Jio have been given 18 months to roll out 4G services in the identified villages," the source said.

The project envisages to provide 4G based mobile services in 7,287 uncovered villages of 44 Aspirational Districts across five states of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Odisha at an estimated cost of implementation about Rs. 6,466 crore including operational expenses for five years.

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: BSNL, Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, 4G
OnePlus 10T Tipped to Feature Up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of Inbuilt Storage

Related Stories

Jio, BSNL to Set Up 1000 Network Towers in Andhra Pradesh's Tribal Areas 
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 Once Again Tipped to Ship Without Charger
  2. Google Pixel Buds Pro India Date Revealed as July 28: All Details
  3. Rugged Apple Watch Name Tipped, May Cost as Much as iPhone 13 Pro: Report
  4. iPhone 14 Series Launch Date Tipped for September 13, Cases Leaked
  5. Oppo Reno 8 Series Launch in India Set for July 18
  6. OnePlus Launches New 50-Inch 4K Smart Android TV in India: All Details
  7. OnePlus 10T Said to Sport Up to 16GB RAM, 512GB Storage
  8. Asus ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro Launched in India: All Details Here
  9. Nothing Phone 1 Camera Details, Samples Officially Teased, Renders Leaked
  10. Nothing Ear 1 Stick Could Debut in September; Specifications, Price Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor X40i Launch Set for July 13, Leaked Promo Video Tips Rear Camera Design, Hole-Punch Display
  2. Veetla Vishesham OTT Release Date: RJ Balaji’s Remake of Badhaai Ho to Release July 15 on Zee5
  3. WhatsApp Reactions Now Let You Use Any Emoji, Feature Rolling Out Globally
  4. Unocoin Brings Telegram-Backed Toncoin for Purchase, Exchange in India
  5. Earth's Formation Explained With the Help of New Theory Using Laboratory Experiments, Computer Simulations
  6. Twitter Shares Slide About 6 Percent as Elon Musk’s Suspended Deal Reaches Legal Tussle 
  7. Xiaomi Smart Standing Fan 2 With 100 Speed Levels, Voice Assistant Support Launched in India: All Details
  8. Byju’s Struggles to Close $800 Million Funding Round, as Global Technology Rout Affects Valuations
  9. Red Magic 7S, Red Magic 7S Pro With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, Under-Display Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. LG Energy Solution Said to Supply Batteries For Mahindra’s First Electric SUV  
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.