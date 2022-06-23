Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea to Buy Spectrum Worth Rs. 71,000 Crore in 5G Auction: Report

Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea to Buy Spectrum Worth Rs. 71,000 Crore in 5G Auction: Report

The government will next month auction about Rs. 4.3 lakh crore worth of airwaves capable of offering fifth-generation or 5G telecom services.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 23 June 2022 05:14 IST
Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea to Buy Spectrum Worth Rs. 71,000 Crore in 5G Auction: Report

Jio and Bharti may bolster their sub-1GHz holdings

The three private telecom operators — Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea — are expected to buy spectrum worth Rs. 71,000 crore in the upcoming 5G auction, leaving a vast majority of the radiowaves going under the hammer unsold, according to research firm IIFL Securities.

The government will next month auction about Rs. 4.3 lakh crore worth of airwaves capable of offering fifth-generation or 5G telecom services, including ultra-high-speed internet.

According to the report released on Wednesday, the government's in-principle nod to allocate spectrum directly to enterprises is going to have an adverse outcome of the mega auction.

"While supply is abundant, the government has not cut TRAI's proposed reserve prices despite telcos' assertion that these were still high. We see telcos bidding only for four of the 10 bands and spectrum should be sold at base price. We estimate spectrum outlay of Rs. 37,500 crore, Rs. 25,000 crore and Rs. 8,500 crore for Jio, Bharti and Vi," IIFL said.

The research firm further said if all telecom operators avail the option of equal annual installments over 20 years, the government would receive Rs. 6,200 proceeds in the current financial year.

It said telcos may give the premium 700MHz band spectrum a miss as they await further reserve-price cuts. Jio and Bharti may bolster their sub-1GHz holdings by bidding for the 850MHz and 900MHz bands, respectively.

"We do not assume any bids in the 1,800MHz, 2,100MHz, 2,300MHz and 2,500MHz bands. Bids for 3.6GHz are somewhat tricky to predict," it said.

The report further said telcos could bid for small quantities in the 3.6GHz and 28GHz band — seen as the prime radiowaves for 5G technology — as it can lead to large savings in spectrum usage charges.

The Department of Telecom (DoT) has issued a new order that will enable telecom operators to reduce spectrum usage charges proportionately on buying fresh radiowaves in the upcoming 5G auction.

Why is 5G taking so long? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: reliance, reliance jio, Bharti airtel, vodafone idea, 5g auction, 5g spectrum
DoT Allows Telcos to Reduce Spectrum Usage Charges on Fresh Radiowaves in 5G Auction

Related Stories

Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea to Buy Spectrum Worth Rs. 71,000 Crore in 5G Auction: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  2. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Reportedly Spotted on OnePlus India Ahead of Launch
  3. Noise i1 Smart Glasses With Touch Controls Debut in India
  4. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  5. Moto G42 Tipped to Debut in India Next Week
  6. Oppo Reno 8 Pro Global Variant Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench
  7. Samsung Galaxy F13 With Triple Rear Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Now Official
  8. iQoo Neo 6 Review: Mighty Performance at a Great Price
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Pixel 7 Pro Display, SoC, Codename Details Surface via Bricked Handset
#Latest Stories
  1. Google, NBCUniversal Lead Bid for Netflix's Ad-Supported Subscription Plan Tie-Up: Report
  2. Samsung to Reportedly Begin Mass Production of 3nm Chips in a Bid to Surpass TSMC
  3. Apple To Introduce SMS Filter Extension With 12 Sub-Categories in India; Allows Back Up Over LTE Connection: Report
  4. Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea to Buy Spectrum Worth Rs. 71,000 Crore in 5G Auction: Report
  5. DoT Allows Telcos to Reduce Spectrum Usage Charges on Fresh Radiowaves in 5G Auction
  6. Elon Musk Says Tesla Losing Billion of Dollars at Texas and Berlin Units, Blames Chip Shortage
  7. Amazon Working on Feature to Enable Alexa to Mimic Any Voice, Confirms Senior Vice President
  8. I-T Department Notifies TDS Disclosure Requirements for Cryptos, Virtual Digital Assets
  9. Nothing Phone 1 To Get Glyph Interface; Will Reportedly Not Launch in US, Canada
  10. ISRO's PSLV-C53 to Launch 3 Singapore Satellites on June 30 From Sriharikota
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.