Technology News
loading

Jio Adds 16.8 Lakh Subscribers in April, Airtel Gains 8.1 Lakhs: TRAI Report

Vodafone Idea lost about 15.7 lakh mobile subscribers during April 2022, the monthly subscriber data showed.

By PTI | Updated: 17 June 2022 15:58 IST
Jio Adds 16.8 Lakh Subscribers in April, Airtel Gains 8.1 Lakhs: TRAI Report

Jio's total mobile user count has reportedly reached 40.5 crore

Highlights
  • Vodafone Idea reportedly lost 15.68 lakh subscribers during this period
  • India's total wireless subscribers count increased to 114.3 crore
  • Airtel's total mobile subcriber tally has reached tally 36.11 crore

India's largest telecom operator Reliance Jio gained 16.8 lakh mobile subscribers in April, cementing its lead in the market, while Bharti Airtel added 8.1 lakh users, according to TRAI data. Vodafone Idea lost about 15.7 lakh mobile subscribers during April 2022, the monthly subscriber data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Thursday showed.

As per the data, Jio added 16.8 lakh users, pushing up its mobile user count to 40.5 crore.

Bharti Airtel too was a net gainer in April, as the Sunil Mittal-led telco added 8.1 lakh mobile subscribers. The net additions raised Airtel's mobile subscriber tally to 36.11 crore.

Vodafone Idea lost 15.68 lakh subscribers during the month, and its base slid to 25.9 crore in April.

Overall, TRAI's data showed that India's total wireless subscribers count increased marginally to 114.3 crore at the end of April 2022.

vlr subcribers april 2022 trai vlr_subcribers_april_2022_trai

Access service provider-wise percentage of VLR subscribers in April 2022
Photo Credit: TRAI

Wireless subscriptions in urban areas decreased to 62.4 crore at the end of April, while subscriptions in rural markets inched up to 51.8 crore.

"Monthly growth rates of urban and rural wireless subscription were -0.07 percent and 0.20 percent respectively," TRAI said.

On a month-on-month basis, the total broadband subscribers increased slightly to 78.87 crore at April end.

The top five service providers constituted 98.4 percent market share.

These service providers included Reliance Jio (41.1 crore), Bharti Airtel (21.5 crore), and Vodafone Idea (12.2 crore).

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Jio, TRAI, Airtel, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Vi (Vodafone Idea)
Huobi Thailand to Shut Down After Thai SEC Cancels Exchange License

Related Stories

Jio Adds 16.8 Lakh Subscribers in April, Airtel Gains 8.1 Lakhs: TRAI Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  2. Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022 Ends Tonight: Here Are the Best Offers
  3. Mirzapur Season 3 Filming Begins Next Week, Pankaj Tripathi Has Revealed
  4. Xiaomi Pad 5 Review: The Android Tablet Experience Done Right
  5. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  6. Nothing Phone 1 Images Tease Fancy Notification Lights on Back Panel
  7. Poco F4 5G, Poco X4 GT Price, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  8. Poco X4 GT Set to Launch on June 23: All You Need to Know
  9. Vivo V25 Series Price in India, Launch Date, and Specifications Tipped
  10. Samsung Galaxy F13 India Launch on June 22, Specifications Confirmed
#Latest Stories
  1. TRON DAO Withdraw 2.5 Billion TRX From Binance to Re-Peg USDD Stablecoin
  2. Amazfit Bip 3, Bip 3 Pro With 5ATM Water Resistance Announced, Coming Soon to India
  3. Jio Adds 16.8 Lakh Subscribers in April, Airtel Gains 8.1 Lakhs: TRAI Report
  4. Huobi Thailand to Shut Down After Thai SEC Cancels Exchange License
  5. Activision Blizzard Board Says Executives Didn't Ignore Sexual Harassment
  6. ‘Demonic’ Threat Looms Large Over Crypto Wallets, Metamask and Phantom Deploy Security Patches
  7. Google Pixel Watch to Be Offered in a Variety of Band Options: Report
  8. NASA’s Perseverance Discovers Mysterious “Piece Of Thermal Blanket” On Mars
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 Combined Shipment Target Set at 15 Million Units: Report
  10. WhatsApp Group Voice Calls Updated With Options to Mute, Message Specific Participants
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.