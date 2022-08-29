Jio AirFiber and Jio Cloud PC services were introduced during Reliance Industries' 45th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Monday. The JioAirFiber allow users to access Gigabit-speed Internet without any wires while the Jio Cloud PC is a virtual PC that is hosted in the cloud using without any hardware requirement. Reliance Jio has branded its fifth-generation mobile network service as Jio True 5G and both the Jio AirFiber and Jio Cloud PC will work based on this service.

Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani, during the 45th AGM of RIL, demonstrated the new Jio AirFiber and Jio Cloud PC. As mentioned, the JioAirFiber lets users access Gigabit-speed Internet through wireless networks at home and offices.

The JioAirFiber Home Gateway is a wireless single device that can be plugged into the power source and will work as a Wi-Fi hotspot. It will be connected to high-speed Internet using Jio's True 5G.

The Jio Cloud PC, on the other hand, is essentially a virtual PC that is hosted in the cloud through the Jio True 5G connectivity. The concept replaces physical laptops and desktops and comes without any major hardware requirements. It can be used to connect multiple PCs and users need to pay only to the extent used.

Reliance Jio has earmarked Rs. 2 lakh crore investment for rolling out 5G services in India in the next two months.