Technology News
loading

Reliance Jio AirFiber, Jio Cloud PC Announced During Reliance AGM 2022: Details Here

Jio Cloud PC come without any upfront investments.

By Nithya P Nair |  Updated: 29 August 2022 17:22 IST
Reliance Jio AirFiber, Jio Cloud PC Announced During Reliance AGM 2022: Details Here

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Reliance Updates

JioAirFiber Home Gateway can be plugged into the power source

Highlights
  • Jio AirFiber and Jio Cloud PC were showcased during the AGM on Monday
  • JioAirfiber offers a wireless 5G experience
  • The company has branded its service as Jio True 5G

Jio AirFiber and Jio Cloud PC services were introduced during Reliance Industries' 45th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Monday. The JioAirFiber allow users to access Gigabit-speed Internet without any wires while the Jio Cloud PC is a virtual PC that is hosted in the cloud using without any hardware requirement. Reliance Jio has branded its fifth-generation mobile network service as Jio True 5G and both the Jio AirFiber and Jio Cloud PC will work based on this service.

Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani, during the 45th AGM of RIL, demonstrated the new Jio AirFiber and Jio Cloud PC. As mentioned, the JioAirFiber lets users access Gigabit-speed Internet through wireless networks at home and offices.

The JioAirFiber Home Gateway is a wireless single device that can be plugged into the power source and will work as a Wi-Fi hotspot. It will be connected to high-speed Internet using Jio's True 5G.

The Jio Cloud PC, on the other hand, is essentially a virtual PC that is hosted in the cloud through the Jio True 5G connectivity. The concept replaces physical laptops and desktops and comes without any major hardware requirements. It can be used to connect multiple PCs and users need to pay only to the extent used.

Reliance Jio has earmarked Rs. 2 lakh crore investment for rolling out 5G services in India in the next two months.

This week, we discuss Android 13 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Reliance Jio, Mukesh Ambani, 5G, Jio AirFiber, Jio Cloud PC, Jio True 5G, JioAirFiber Home Gateway
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Motorola Edge 30 Neo Tipped to Feature Four Colour Options; Alleged Renders Leaked Online: Report

Related Stories

Reliance Jio AirFiber, Jio Cloud PC Announced During Reliance AGM 2022: Details Here
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Astronaut Explains "Intriguing Sight" of Bright Dot Spotted on Earth
  2. Reliance Jio to Roll Out 5G in India by October, All Regions by 2023 End
  3. Reliance Jio AirFiber, Jio Cloud PC Launched to Enable 5G Connectivity
  4. OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones With Microphone Launched in India: Details
  5. Vivo Y35 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India: All Details
  6. Poco M5 Launch Date Set for September 5: Details
  7. iPhone 14 Models May Have Used Patented Technology to Reduce Notch: Report
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G to Feature 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU: Details
  10. House of the Dragon Renewed for Second Season After Recent Massive Success
#Latest Stories
  1. Snapchat Dual Camera Feature Launched, to Let Users Record Content Using Front, Back Snappers Simultaneously
  2. IRCTC Now Allows Passengers to Order Food via Chatbot on WhatsApp: All Details
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Getting August Camera Update With Improvements: All Details
  4. NASA Artemis I SLS-Orion Spacecraft Launch Cancelled Due to Engine Bleed Issue: All Details
  5. Qala Song: Netflix Unveils BTS Sneak Peek for Tripti Dimri-Led Movie
  6. Elon Musk Hopes to Launch Tesla Full Self-Driving in the US, SpaceX Starship into Orbit by 2022 End: Report
  7. Jio Platforms, Meta Launch JioMart on WhatsApp for Shopping: Details Here
  8. Reliance Jio AirFiber, Jio Cloud PC Announced During Reliance AGM 2022: Details Here
  9. Motorola Edge 30 Neo Tipped to Feature Four Colour Options; Alleged Renders Leaked Online: Report
  10. Chakda 'Xpress: Netflix Unveils Behind-the-Scenes Look at Anushka Sharma-Led Movie
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.