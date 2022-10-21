Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Reliance Jio Net Profit Rises to Rs. 4,518 Crore in September Quarter Amid Deployment of 5G Services

Reliance Jio Net Profit Rises to Rs. 4,518 Crore in September Quarter Amid Deployment of 5G Services

Jio started the beta trial of its 5G services in four cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Varanasi from October 5 with a select set of customers.

By Press Trust of India |  Updated: 21 October 2022 22:31 IST
Reliance Jio Net Profit Rises to Rs. 4,518 Crore in September Quarter Amid Deployment of 5G Services

The revenue from operations of Reliance Jio increased 20.2 percent

Highlights
  • Reliance Jio net profit stood at Rs. 3,528 crore in the same period FY21
  • Revenue from operations of JPL grew by 22.7 percent to Rs. 24,275 crore
  • Jio acquired the right to use 25,040MHz technology agnostic spectrum

India's largest telecom operator Reliance Jio on Friday posted a 28 percent year-on-year rise in its net profit for the September quarter at Rs. 4,518 crore, as subscriber additions and ARPU boosted realisations.

Its net profit stood at Rs. 3,528 crore in the same period previous fiscal, the telco said in a regulatory filing.

The revenue from operations of Reliance Jio Infocomm (RJIL) increased 20.2 percent to Rs. 22,521 crore for the just-ended quarter from Rs. 18,735 crore in the year-ago period.

The Q2 scorecard comes amid large-scale network deployments across the country for 5G services, the much-talked-about next-generation technology that promises to ring in a new era of turbocharged speeds, lag-free connectivity, and new-age applications in India, the world's second-biggest smartphone market after China.

RJIL parent firm Jio Platforms (JPL) net profit increased by about 27 percent to Rs. 4,729 crore during the reported quarter from Rs. 3,728 crore it recorded in the September 2021 quarter.

The revenue from operations of JPL, which holds both telecom and digital business, grew by 22.7 percent to Rs. 24,275 crore from Rs. 19,777 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The average revenue per user (ARPU) of the company during the quarter improved by 23.5 percent on a year-on-year basis to Rs. 177.2 per subscriber per month. Sequentially too, its ARPU — a key metric for telecom companies — rose from Rs. 175.7 in the June quarter.

The total customer base of JPL stood at 42.76 crore as of September 30.

During the reported quarter, average data consumption per user per month increased to 22.2GB while per capita voice consumption was 969 minutes.

The total data traffic on Jio Network grew 22.7 percent to 28.2 billion GB.

During the quarter, Jio acquired the right to use 25,040MHz technology agnostic spectrum for a period of 20 years for Rs. 88,078 crore which has to be paid over 20 equated annual instalments, with interest computed at 7.2 percent per annum.

The annual payment that the company will need to make with an interest rate of 7.2 percent comes to Rs. 7,877 crore.

Earlier this month, Jio announced it will start the beta trial of its 5G services in four cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Varanasi from October 5 with a select set of customers.

"Post the successful demonstration of its True-5G services at the India Mobile Congress 2022, Jio announced the beta trial of its True-5G services on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra. Jio aims to complete its pan India 5G rollout by December 2023," the company said.

 

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Reliance Jio, Jio, Jio 5G
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Records Highest Growth in Festive Season, Smartphone Sale Dominates
Reliance Jio to Launch 5G Services in Rajasthan on October 22 From Nathdwara Temple

Related Stories

Reliance Jio Net Profit Rises to Rs. 4,518 Crore in September Quarter Amid Deployment of 5G Services
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioBook With 11.6-Inch HD Display Launched In India: Details
  2. iQoo Neo 7 With MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC Launched: Details
  3. Apple Refreshes iPad With 10.9-inch Screen, No Home Button, USB Type-C
  4. Watch the Trailer for House of the Dragon Season 1 Finale
  5. Watch the Trailer for Indian Predator Season 3, Out October 28 on Netflix
  6. How to Identify Font in Any Image
  7. Realme 10 Series Specifications Tipped via Leaked Poster Ahead of Launch
  8. Redmi Note 12 Series Confirmed to Launch This Month
  9. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Note 9 Pro, Poco M2 Pro Getting MIUI 13 in India: Reports
  10. iPad Pro With Apple M2 SoC, 5G Connectivity Launched in India: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple’s Industrial Design Chief Evans Hankey to Leave 3 Years After Taking Over the Job
  2. Google Antitrust Penalty Amount 'Provisional'; CCI Awaits Requisite Financial Details
  3. Reliance Jio to Launch 5G Services in Rajasthan on October 22 From Nathdwara Temple
  4. Reliance Jio Net Profit Rises to Rs. 4,518 Crore in September Quarter Amid Deployment of 5G Services
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Records Highest Growth in Festive Season, Smartphone Sale Dominates
  6. ED Freezes Fresh Deposits Worth Rs. 78 Crore After Raids at Premises of Razorpay, Chinese Loan Apps
  7. ISRO's LVM3 to Launch With 36 Broadband Communication Satellites on Saturday
  8. NASA’s Webb Captures Pillars of Creation Filled With New Stars, Dense Cloud of Dust
  9. Apple Reportedly Testing a Lite Version Of macOS For M2 Powered iPad Pro
  10. NASA, IIT-Madras Researchers Study Microbes on ISS to Understand Risks Associated With Space Travel
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.