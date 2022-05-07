Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Reliance Jio Reports 10.9 Million Reduction in Customer Base in Last Quarter, While ARPU Rose

Reliance Jio Reports 10.9 Million Reduction in Customer Base in Last Quarter, While ARPU Rose

Jio customer base stood at 410.2 million, while ARPU zoomed to Rs. 167.6 per subscriber per month.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 7 May 2022 12:17 IST
Reliance Jio Reports 10.9 Million Reduction in Customer Base in Last Quarter, While ARPU Rose

The average revenue per user was pegged at Rs 151.6 per month

Highlights
  • Reliance Jio posted net profit at Rs 4,173 crore for Q4 2022
  • The standalone revenue from operations increased by 20.4 per cent YoY
  • The gross revenue for March 2022 quarter came in at Rs 26,139 crore

India's largest telecom operator Reliance Jio on Friday posted an about 24 per cent jump in standalone net profit at Rs 4,173 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022, amid better realisation per user aided by tariff hike, better subscriber mix and FTTH services ramp-up.

The standalone revenue from operations increased by about 20.4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 20,901 crore.

Mobile SIM consolidation after the tariff hike in the last December led to a net reduction of 10.9 million in customer base in 4Q FY22.

For Jio Platforms — the unit that holds telecom and digital businesses — the consolidated net profit for the just-ended quarter was Rs 4,313 crore, up nearly 23 per cent year-on-year. The gross revenue for March 2022 quarter came in at Rs 26,139 crore, nearly 21 per cent higher.

The total customer base as of March 2022 stood at 410.2 million, while ARPU — a key metric for all telcos — zoomed during the quarter to Rs 167.6 per subscriber per month.

The average revenue per user or ARPU was pegged at Rs 151.6 per subscriber per month in the December quarter.

"ARPU during the quarter of Rs 167.6 per subscriber per month saw a healthy 21.3 per cent growth on a year-on-year basis and 10.5 per cent growth on a quarter-on-quarter basis," parent Reliance Industries said in a statement.

The total data traffic was 24.6 billion GB during the quarter, translating into 47.5 per cent growth.

Jio Platforms' gross revenue for the full FY22 rose to Rs 95,804 crore, 17.1 per cent higher than the previous fiscal (adjusted for Interconnect Usage Charges), according to the company statement.

Jio Platforms' net profit for FY22 was Rs 15,487 crore, 23.6 per cent higher than the previous fiscal.

For the financial year ended March 31, 2022, the telecom services arm Reliance Jio's consolidated PAT increased by about 23 per cent to Rs 14,854 crore, compared to Rs 12,071 crore in FY21.

The annual revenue from operations grew by about 10.3 per cent to Rs 77,356 crore in 2021-22.

"SIM consolidation post the December 2021 tariff hike led to a net reduction of 10.9 million in customer base in 4Q FY22," the statement informed.

Gross subscriber addition continued to remain strong with total gross addition of 35.5 million in 4Q FY22 with sustained traction in mobility and FTTH (fibre to the home) businesses, it added.

During 4Q FY22, average data and voice consumption per user per month increased to 19.7 GB and 968 minutes, respectively.

"Jio is now the #1 FTTH services provider in the country with over 6 million connected premises. Jio consumers have over five hours of average daily engagement on the set-top-box," the company said.

Jio has conducted extensive 5G field trials across eight states, testing a comprehensive suite of products, including M-MIMO, Macro, Outdoor and Indoor Small Cell.

"Peak user throughput achieved was over 1.5 Gbps in these trials. Multi-vendor interoperability and interworking have also been verified," the statement said.

Spectrum liability loaded RIL with net debt of Rs 34,815 crore during the reported quarter.

RIL's Joint Chief Financial Officer Srikanth Venkatachari, during an earnings call, said there has been strong performance on the digital side but there has been change in net debt due to refinancing of high cost spectrum liabilities of Rs 30,971 crore.

Jio had prepaid Rs 30,971 crore spectrum dues to the government in January.

Jio Platforms President Kiran Thomas said the company is building 5G network to go closer to the consumers and the rollout of the services is expected to take place soon.

He further said Jio has become the leader in optic fibre-based broadband connection and added twice the number of connections that the rest of the industry put together.

The Indian market is gearing up for the rollout of 5G services that will usher in ultra high-speeds and spawn new-age offerings and business models.

The countdown for the mega spectrum auctions has begun and telecom regulator Trai last month recommended about 39 per cent reduction in the reserve or floor price for the sale of radiowaves for mobile services, including the latest 5G offering, as it looked to match revenue expectations with the industry's paying capacity.

Trai's latest recommendations will set the groundwork for spectrum auctions in 2022 to facilitate the rollout of 5G mobile services within 2022-23 by private telecom providers.

The government is likely to hold 5G spectrum auction in early June, Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has recently said. The Department of Telecom is working as per the expected timeline and the process is on to resolve industry concerns around spectrum pricing.

Xiaomi 12 Pro is littered with features, but is that enough? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Reliance Jio, Jio
US Offers $15 Million Reward for Information on Conti Ransomware Group

Related Stories

Reliance Jio Reports 10.9 Million Reduction in Customer Base in Last Quarter, While ARPU Rose
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Doctor Strange 2 Review: The Multiverse of Madness Is Too Much and Too Little
  2. WhatsApp Starts Rolling Out Reactions, Bigger File Size, Group Limit
  3. Motorola Edge 30 India Launch Set for May 12: All You Need to Know
  4. Realme GT 2 Pro Review: Exceeding Expectations
  5. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Leaked on Torrents Ahead of Release
  6. Swiggy Agent Assigns Order Delivery to Dunzo, Leaves Twitter Perplexed
  7. Motorola Edge 30 Tipped to Launch in India on May 12
  8. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Spotted on NBTC, Launch Expected Soon
  9. Avatar: The Way of Water to Release in India in Six Languages
  10. iPhone 13 128GB Price Starts at Rs. 35,513: All Details Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Reliance Jio Reports 10.9 Million Reduction in Customer Base in Last Quarter, While ARPU Rose
  2. US Offers $15 Million Reward for Information on Conti Ransomware Group
  3. AGCO Ransomware Attack Disrupts Tractor Sales During US Planting Season
  4. Global Tech Industry Body Seeks Revision in India's Directive on Reporting of Cybersecurity Breach
  5. Faulty Battery Cells, Modules Likely Caused E-Scooter Fires in India, Initial Probe Said to Find
  6. GoPro Volta, Battery and Camera Control Grip, to Go on Sale on May 16: Price, Specifications
  7. Swiggy Agent in Bengaluru Uses Dunzo to Deliver Order Assigned to Him, Twitter Reacts
  8. Lunar Soil Can Produce Oxygen, Fuel For Long-Term Human Bases On Moon, Say Scientists
  9. Noise Leads as India Smartwatch Market Grows 173 Percent YoY in Q1 2022: Counterpoint Research
  10. VPN Service Providers Raise Concerns Over Government's Order, Set to Leave Country If No Options Given
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.