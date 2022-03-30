Technology News
loading

Only Authorised Law Enforcement Agencies Can Tap Telephones, Says Government

This was in response to a question in Lok Sabha about whether investigating agencies can decrypt digital information including WhatsApp conversations.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 30 March 2022 12:28 IST
Only Authorised Law Enforcement Agencies Can Tap Telephones, Says Government

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Eyestetix Studio

WhatsApp chats are protected by end-to-end encryption, according to the company

Highlights
  • Authorised law enforcement agencies can intercept and monitor information
  • A question was raised in the Lok Sabha regarding access to agencies
  • In 2018, the government revealed 10 agencies could snoop on devices

The government on Tuesday said only authorised law enforcement agencies in the country are empowered to tap telephones or intercept and monitor any electronically transmitted information. Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra said this in response to a question on whether national or international agencies are authorised to monitor and decrypt any digital information, including WhatsApp conversations.

"Only authorised law enforcement agencies in the country, are empowered to intercept, monitor or decrypt or cause to be intercepted or monitored or decrypted, any information generated, transmitted, received or stored in any computer resource as per legal provisions of section 69 of the Information Technology Act, 2000," he said replying to a written question.

The minister said safeguards and review mechanism for telephone tapping have also been prescribed in the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Interception, Monitoring and Decryption of Information) Rules, 2009, and the Standard Operating Procedure issued for the purpose.

Will the 2022 iPhone SE sink or swim? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, Encryption, IT Act
Oppo F21 Pro Series India Launch Date Set for April 12, Company Reveals

Related Stories

Only Authorised Law Enforcement Agencies Can Tap Telephones, Says Government
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 6a's Retail Box Leak Suggests Pixel 6-Like Design
  2. Acer Nitro 5 (2022) With 12th Gen Intel Core Processor Launched in India
  3. Apple Addresses Battery Drain Problems for iPhone, iPad Users
  4. From Xiaomi to Oppo: How Tech Companies Pulled April Fools' Pranks
  5. Oppo F21 Pro, Oppo F21 Pro 5G Price in India, Specifications Leaked
  6. OnePlus 10 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Launched in India
  7. Indian Crypto Tax Comes Into Effect Today: Huge Fines, Jail Time for Violators
  8. Motorola Moto G52 Specifications, Renders Surface Online Ahead of Launch
  9. Moon Knight Review: Oscar Isaac’s Marvel Series Is a Snooze Fest
  10. Motorola Smartphone Launch Roadmap for 2022 Tipped: Details Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Snapchat Users Can Now Share Videos Directly From YouTube App on Android, iOS
  2. Instagram Gets New Messaging Features: Users Can Now Send Silent Messages, Share Music Previews
  3. Angry Birds Classic Returns to App Store and Google Play With New Engine, No In-App Purchases
  4. EU Parliament Votes in Favour of Regulation That Could Impact Unhosted Crypto Wallets
  5. Samsung Self-Repair Programme Launched in US to Let Customers Fix Galaxy Devices on Their Own
  6. Amid War With Ukraine, Russia Sees Tech Brain Drain — a Gain for Other Nations
  7. ‘Nothing Grows as Fast as Cryptocurrency’: Kyrgyzstan Deputy of Parliament Bats for Crypto
  8. Twitter-Funded Social Media Interoperability Project Bluesky Names First Employees
  9. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Series, Galaxy Book Go Laptops Now on Sale in India: Price, Launch Offers
  10. Online Gaming Platform Roblox Backs Apple in Antitrust Case, Says App Store Offers Privacy and Security
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.