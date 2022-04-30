Technology News
loading

Punjab Suspends Mobile Internet Services in Patiala

The order to suspend the mobile Internet services was issued by the home affairs and justice department.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 30 April 2022 12:05 IST
Punjab Suspends Mobile Internet Services in Patiala

Mobile internet services are suspended in Patiala district till 6pm today

Highlights
  • Mobile internet services have been temporarily suspended in Patiala
  • The move comes after a massive clash between two groups
  • The order was issued by the home affairs and justice department

The Punjab government on Saturday suspended mobile internet and SMS services, except voice calls, in Patiala district a day after clashes between two groups over an anti-Khalistan march left four people injured.

The order to suspend the services was issued by the home affairs and justice department and heavy police security was deployed at the site of the clashes outside the Kali Mata temple in Patiala.

"In exercise of power conferred upon me by virtue of temporary suspension of telecom services (public emergency or public safety) rules, 2017, I Anurag Verma, principal secretary, home affairs and justice, do hereby order suspension of the mobile internet services (2G/3G/45/CDMA), all SMS services and all dongle services etc provided on mobile networks except voice calls in the territorial jurisdiction of the district of Patiala from 9:30am to 6pm on April 30," the order read.

Four people were injured as the two groups clashed and hurled stones at each other on Friday and police fired in the air to bring the situation under control.

Why is 5G taking so long? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mobile Internet, CDMA, SMS, Punjab
Amazon's Net Loss Prompts Query: Has It Built Too Many Warehouses?
Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal Faces Employee Anger Over Musk Attacks at Company-Wide Meeting

Related Stories

Punjab Suspends Mobile Internet Services in Patiala
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Prime Video Unveils New Seasons of Nine Indian Series
  2. Prime Video Unveils 23 Indian Movies, Tie-Ups With Four Bollywood Studios
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G First Impressions: Looks Promising
  4. Apple Introduces Smart Water Bottle Accessories That Monitor Your Intake
  5. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Starts on May 4 With Deals on Smartphones
  6. Realme GT Neo 3 With 150W UltraDart Fast Charging Launched in India: Details
  7. Vivo T1 Pro 5G, Vivo T1 44W India Launch Set for May 4
  8. Realme Pad Mini Tablet, Realme Buds Q2s TWS Earbuds Launched in India
  9. Realme Smart TV X FHD With Dolby Audio Support Launched in India in 2 Sizes
  10. OnePlus Nord Buds Budget TWS Earbuds Debut in India: Details Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal Faces Employee Anger Over Musk Attacks at Company-Wide Meeting
  2. Punjab Suspends Mobile Internet Services in Patiala
  3. Amazon's Net Loss Prompts Query: Has It Built Too Many Warehouses?
  4. UAE to Send Astronaut on 6-Month Mission to Space Station
  5. Trump Finally Posts on Truth Social: "I'M BACK!"
  6. Elon Musk Sells Tesla Shares Worth $8.5 Billion Ahead of Twitter Takeover
  7. India Smartphone Shipments Saw 1 Percent Dip in Last Quarter, Xiaomi Leading Brand: Counterpoint
  8. Apple Introduces HidrateSpark Smart Water Bottle Accessories: All You Need to Know
  9. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Getting Galaxy S22 Series' Swipeable Smart Widgets, Other Tablets May Follow: Report
  10. Cloudflare Manages to Block Massive DDoS Attack on Unnamed Crypto Platform
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.