Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Jio Topples BSNL, Becomes Largest Fixed Line Service Provider in August With 73.52 Lakh Subscribers: Details

Jio Topples BSNL, Becomes Largest Fixed-Line Service Provider in August With 73.52 Lakh Subscribers: Details

Jio is the first private operator to take the first spot in the wireline segment since the beginning of telecom services in the country.

By Press Trust of India |  Updated: 19 October 2022 12:01 IST
Jio Topples BSNL, Becomes Largest Fixed-Line Service Provider in August With 73.52 Lakh Subscribers: Details

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Jio

Jio launched its wireline offering just 3 years ago

Highlights
  • Reliance Jio launched its wireline offering 3 years ago
  • Private sector operator leads in the wireline segment for the first time
  • Reliance Jio added 2.62 lakh new customers in July

Private telecom operator Reliance Jio toppled state-run BSNL in August to become the largest fixed-line service provider in the country, according to a TRAI report released on Tuesday. This is the first time since the beginning of telecom services in the country that a private operator has gained the numero uno position in the wireline segment.

According to Telecom Regulatory Authority of India TRAI's subscriber report for August, Jio's wireline subscriber base reached 73.52 lakh while that of BSNL was at 71.32 lakh.

BSNL has been providing wireline services since the last 22 years, whereas Jio launched its wireline offering 3 years ago.

The wireline subscribers in the country grew to 2.59 crore in August from 2.56 crore in July.

The growth was dominated by the private sector, with Jio adding 2.62 lakh new customers, Bharti Airtel 1.19 lakh, Vodafone Idea (Vi) 4,202 and Tata Teleservices 3,769.

State-run telecom firms BSNL and MTNL lost 15,734 and 13,395 wireline customers, respectively, in August.

The overall telecom subscriber base in the country grew marginally to 117.5 crore in August, with Jio adding most of the new customers and rural areas growing at a higher rate than urban centres, according to the TRAI report.

"The number of telephone subscribers in India increased from 1,173.66 million at the end of July-22 to 1,175.08 million at the end of August-22, thereby showing a monthly growth rate of 0.12 per cent," TRAI's subscriber report for August 2022 said.

The monthly growth rates of urban and rural telephone subscriptions were 0.10 and 0.14 per cent, respectively.

Only Reliance Jio (32.81 lakh) and Bharti Airtel (3.26 lakh) added new mobile customers while debt-ridden private firm Vi was the biggest loser in August.

Vi lost 19.58 lakh mobile customers, BSNL 5.67 lakh, MTNL lost 470 and Reliance Communications 32 customers, according to the report.

Broadband subscribers in the country grew 0.81 percent to 81.39 crore in August from 80.74 crore in July.

Top five service providers constituted 98.39 percent market share of the total broadband subscribers in August. Reliance Jio had 42.58 crore broadband subscribers, Bharti Airtel 22.39 crore, Vi 12.31 crore, BSNL 2.58 crore and Atria Convergence had 21.3 lakh broadband subscribers in August, according to the report.

Is the Realme Pad the best budget tablet you can purchase under Rs. 20,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, BSNL, MTNL, TRAI, ATRIA Convergence, Vi
Space Technology Startups' Ambitions Face Limits as VC Backers Turn to Safer Bets Amid Economic Turmoil

Related Stories

Jio Topples BSNL, Becomes Largest Fixed-Line Service Provider in August With 73.52 Lakh Subscribers: Details
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPad Pro With Apple M2 SoC, 5G Connectivity Launched in India: Details
  2. iPhone 13, iPhone 12 Price Slashed in India, iPhone SE (2022) Gets Expensive
  3. Apple Refreshes iPad With 10.9-inch Screen, No Home Button, USB Type-C
  4. Apple TV 4K (2022) With Better Performance, HDR10+ Support Launched in India
  5. OnePlus 11 Pro Tipped to Launch as OnePlus 11: Details
  6. Android 13’s Output Switcher May Soon Let You Select Cast Devices
  7. Redmi Note 12 Series Listing Spotted Online Ahead of Launch: Details
  8. iPhone 14 Pro Review: Islands in the Screen
  9. Black Adam Review Roundup: Worth the Hype?
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo A17k With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. 5G Rollout: Vivo to Release Smartphone Software Updates This Month to Support Airtel, Jio 5G Services
  3. PS5 DualSense Edge Controller Launch Date Set for January 26, Pre-Orders Go Live Next Week
  4. Internet Freedom in India Marginally Improved by 2 Points After Four-Year Decline, Freedom House Says
  5. Jack Dorsey Previews Decentralised ‘Bluesky’ Social Networking Initiative, ‘Authentic Transfer Protocol’ Revealed
  6. Apple TV 4K (2022) With HDR10+ Support, Better Performance Launched in India: Details
  7. Jio Topples BSNL, Becomes Largest Fixed-Line Service Provider in August With 73.52 Lakh Subscribers: Details
  8. Space Technology Startups' Ambitions Face Limits as VC Backers Turn to Safer Bets Amid Economic Turmoil
  9. Vivo X90 Series Tipped to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC, More Chipset Details Leaked
  10. Samsung Galaxy S23 Tipped to Feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 3,900mAh Battery
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.