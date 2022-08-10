Reliance Jio has announced a new ‘2999 Independence Offer 2022' recharge plan for prepaid subscribers. The telecom giant has revealed that with a recharge of Rs. 2,999, subscribers will be able to avail offers worth the same amount as part of its 100 percent value back offer benefits. Eligible Jio subscribers who perform a recharge of Rs. 2,999 on or after August 9 can redeem coupons for Netmeds, AJIO, Ixigo, and 75GB 4G data. The offer coupons will be credited to the subscriber's MyJio app within 72 hours of recharge.

The telecom giant is offering a 75GB 4G data voucher under the ‘2999 Independence Offer 2022'. Eligible subscribers will be able to redeem the data voucher from the Voucher section in the MyJio app. Like the coupons, the data voucher itself is non-transferrable, and its validity will be dependent on the active plan's validity from the redemption date.

Jio is also providing three Netmeds flat 25 percent discount coupons with a recharge of Rs. 2,999. The coupon can be availed on purchases worth Rs. 1,000 or more, and a maximum discount of Rs. 5,000 can be availed from each coupon. The coupons will work on both, the Netmeds website and app. The coupons can be redeemed for orders of all medicines. The Netmeds coupons are valid from August 9 till October 31. While checking out from the shopping cart, users will have to insert the coupon code in the payments section. Users will be only able to redeem it by paying via the pre-payment methods.

Subscribers can also avail of a Rs. 750 discount coupons on Ixigo, as one of the benefits of the ‘2999 Independence Offer 2022' recharge plan. With the coupons, eligible Jio subscribers can get a discount of Rs. 750 of flight bookings worth Rs. 4,500 and above. Users will be able to avail the discount via the Ixigo website and the mobile app. The coupon will be valid till December 31 for national and international flight, can't be clubbed with another offer available on the website. If a user decides to cancel their booking, the discount will be rolled back before processing the refund, Jio says.

Meanwhile, the operator is also offering a Rs. 1,000 discount coupon on Ajio, to eligible Jio subscribers with a recharge of Rs. 2,999. The discount coupon can be redeemed on selected items only, purchased from either the website or an offline Ajio store. The order value must be above Rs. 2,990 for users to avail the Rs. 1,000 discount, which is valid till October 31. The coupons can only be availed with one transaction, and can't be combined with other offers on Ajio, according to the operator.

