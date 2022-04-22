Technology News
Jio Fiber Postpaid Monthly Plans With 'Zero Entry Cost', Video Streaming Launched

The new Jio Fiber postpaid plans start from Rs. 399 and go up to Rs. 3,999 a month.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 22 April 2022 13:21 IST
Jio Fiber users can get access to OTT apps at Rs. 100 or Rs. 200 additional charge

Highlights
  • Jio Fiber has introduced six new postpaid plans
  • The new plans promises unlimited Internet access
  • Existing Jio Fiber users can migrate to the new postpaid plans

Jio Fiber has expanded its postpaid subscription options, introducing six “entertainment plans” that are being promoted for their 'zero entry cost' for new customers. Starting from Rs. 399 a month, the new Jio Fiber postpaid plans offer access to up to 14 over-the-top (OTT) content streaming platforms at an additional price of Rs. 100 or Rs. 200 — depending on how many the subscriber chooses. The streaming platforms available as part of these plans include Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, Eros Now, and SonyLIV. Existing prepaid users can also migrate to any of these new Jio Fiber postpaid plans.

The new Jio Fiber postpaid plans are available to all users starting Friday, April 22, Jio said in a press statement.

New Jio Fiber users signing up for any of these postpaid entertainment will not have to bear any ‘entry cost', according to the company — as the required Internet Box (gateway router), set-top box, and installation are included at no additional cost. However, customers will have to sign up for at least three months at first, which helps Jio retain users and cover the upfront costs.

Unlike new users, existing Jio Fiber users can migrate to one of the new postpaid entertainment plans using the MyJio app by paying for one month in advance. If an existing user doesn't have a set-top box for accessing OTT apps, they can schedule an appointment for the delivery of a free unit after choosing their plan. In case of prepaid Jio Fiber connections, users will need to pay in advance for the plan chosen.

The new plans start at Rs. 399 and go up to Rs. 3,999 a month. All the new plans offer unlimited Internet access, though with different speed allocations.

In the updated portfolio, the Rs. 399 and Rs. 699 Jio Fiber plans do not include access to any of the OTT platforms. Users can, however, get access to six streaming apps by paying an additional Rs. 100 per month. The ISP also offers an option with access to 14 apps for Rs. 200 with the new plans.

The 14 apps are: Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLIV, Voot, SunNxt, Discovery+, Hoichoi, Altbalaji, Eros Now, Lionsgate, ShemarooMe, Universal+, Voot Kids, and JioCinema. Users choosing the Rs. 999 plan are also eligible for an Amazon Prime subscription, and the Rs. 1,499, Rs. 2,499, and Rs. 3,999 plans include access to Netflix as well as Amazon Prime.

New Jio Fiber postpaid plans

Plan Internet speed Additional Rs. 100 required for 6 OTT apps Additional Rs. 200 required for 14 OTT apps
399 30 Mbps Yes Yes
699 100 Mbps Yes Yes
999 150 Mbps Included Included (Along with Amazon Prime)
1499 300 Mbps Included Included (Along with Amazon Prime + Netflix Basic)
2499 500 Mbps Included Included (Along with Amazon Prime + Netflix Standard)
3999 1000 Mbps Included Included (Along with Amazon Prime + Netflix Premium)

 

Last year, Jio Fiber introduced its quarterly broadband plans for postpaid users, starting at Rs. 2,097. The ISP also has semi-annual and annual plans along with its quarterly plans and the newly launched monthly options for postpaid subscribers.

