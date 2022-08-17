Jio showed a net wireless subscriber growth of 4.2 million in June 2022, as per the latest monthly report released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). Airtel came second with a net growth of 7,93,132 users, whereas MTNL, BSNL, and Vodafone Idea reportedly lost users. The TRAI report mentions that the total wireless subscribers jumped from 1,145.5 million at the end of May to 1,147.39 million at the end of June. It also reveals that private players control nearly 90 percent of the market share in India.

According to the latest TRAI report, Jio showed a net growth of 4.2 million wireless users by the end of June. It is said to have experienced a monthly growth of 1.03 percent. The total subscriber base of Jio reportedly stands at 413.01 million users, which has allowed it to hold 36 percent of the market share.

Airtel was significantly behind with a net growth of 793,132 wireless users during the same period, as per the TRAI report. It still reportedly has 362.97 million wireless users in India. Despite recording a monthly growth rate of only 0.22 percent, the telecom provider grasps 31.63 percent of the market share.

Notably, Jio and Airtel were the only two telecom providers that reportedly clocked an increase in their subscriber count. Vodafone Idea reportedly lost a total of 1.8 million wireless users in June 2022. It reportedly still has the third largest wireless userbase with a total of 256.65 million users, which is said to be 22.37 percent of the total market share.

BSNL and MTNL, the two government-run telecom providers, are said to have only 10 percent of the market share. BSNL has a total of 111.52 million wireless users after losing 1.3 million users in June, the report says.

The report also mentions that Haryana added the most wireless subscribers with a growth rate of 1.77 percent. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir lost 4.18 percent of its wireless subscribers in June.