Technology News
loading

Jio 5G, JioPhone 5G Could Be Announced at Reliance AGM 2022 on August 29

Reliance JIo was reportedly the biggest spender at the 5G spectrum auction in India.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 25 August 2022 17:44 IST
Jio 5G, JioPhone 5G Could Be Announced at Reliance AGM 2022 on August 29

Photo Credit: Reliance Jio

JioPhone 5G could be priced between Rs. 9,000 and Rs. 12,000

Highlights
  • Jio purchased $11 billion worth of 5G airwaves in India
  • DoT has confirmed that 13 cities will get 5G service in the first phase
  • JioPhone 5G is said to feature a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display

Jio 5G and JioPhone 5G can be launched by Reliance at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) meeting. The company has scheduled to hold its 45th AGM on August 29. During the event, we can expect a wide range of announcements from the company ranging from its retail to O2C businesses. However, the most anticipated announcement is the expected launch of Jio 5G, along with JioPhone 5G. Reliance Jio recently emerged as the top spender at India's 5G spectrum auction where it purchased airwaves reportedly worth $11 billion (roughly Rs. 87,000 crore). The Department of Telecom (DoT) has confirmed that 13 cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram, and more will receive high-speed 5G services in the first rollout phase.

Reliance will host the AGM 2022 conference on August 29 in India. With the first phase of the 5G rollout expected to begin in September, the company could likely make the 5G rollout announcement at the event. The company was the biggest spender at the recently concluded 5G spectrum auction in India. Jio bought $11 billion (roughly Rs. 87,000 crore) worth of airwaves.

With the arrival of the imminent launch of 5G services in India, Reliance could launch the affordable JioPhone 5G in India during the AGM 2022 conference. A recent report claims that this smartphone could carry a price tag of Rs. 9,000 to Rs. 12,000. Further financing options are expected to bring its price further down.

The JioPhone 5G is expected to run on Android 11 (Go Edition) with some custom tweaks. It is said to feature a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it is said to pack a Snapdragon 480 SoC paired with at least 4GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage expandable via a microSD card.

This smartphone could feature a dual rear camera setup, including a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an autofocus lens and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The JioPhone 5G expected to come with an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

The JioPhone 5G is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It could also feature a USB Type-C port and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. This smartphone is likely to include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.1, and GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC connectivity.

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Jio Phone 5G

Jio Phone 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.50-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11 (Go Edition)
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Reliance Jio, Jio, Jio 5G, 5G, JioPhone 5G, JioPhone 5G Price in India
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Supreme Court’s Technical Committee Finds Malware on 5 Phones, Not Sure If Pegasus Spyware: Report

Related Stories

Jio 5G, JioPhone 5G Could Be Announced at Reliance AGM 2022 on August 29
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. India 5G Rollout: Jio, Airtel, Vi to Offer Services in These 13 Cities First
  2. Moto G72 Launch Timeline, Key Specifications Tipped: Details
  3. OnePlus Nord 3, Nord Watch, Nord Band, More Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  4. Oppo Enco Buds 2 Budget TWS Earbuds Debut in India: Details Here
  5. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  6. Jio 5G, JioPhone 5G Could Be Announced at Reliance AGM 2022 on August 29
  7. Planet Possibly Covered With "Deep Ocean" Discovered 100-Light Years Away
  8. Fitbit Sense 2, Versa 4, Inspire 3 Fitness Wearables Launched: Details
  9. MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Review: Is It the Best Air Yet?
  10. Samsung Galaxy A04 With 50-Megapixel Main Camera Unveiled: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Over $100 Million Worth of NFTs Stolen by Hackers Between July 2021-2022: Elliptic
  2. Twitter Employees Continue to Quit Amid Elon Musk Battle, Whistleblower’s Complaint
  3. Jio 5G, JioPhone 5G Could Be Announced at Reliance AGM 2022 on August 29
  4. Supreme Court’s Technical Committee Finds Malware on 5 Phones, Not Sure If Pegasus Spyware: Report
  5. Coinbase Announces Staking Token for Wrapped Ether Ahead of the Ethereum Merge
  6. GameSwift Partners With Polygon to Build Web 3 Gaming Ecosystem Similar to Steam
  7. Asteroid Polymele May Have Its Own Natural Satellite, Say Astronomers on NASA's Lucy Mission
  8. Oppo Enco Buds 2 Budget TWS Earbuds With 10mm Drivers, Up to 28-Hour Playback Time Launched in India
  9. PS5 Price Increased in UK, Canada, Australia, More Markets Due to High Global Inflation
  10. Redmi Note 11SE May Ship Without Charger, Suggests Xiaomi India Website Listing
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.