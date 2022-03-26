Reliance Jio has introduced a new Rs. 555 prepaid recharge plan with one-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile. The company has also added Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription worth Rs. 499 for one year to its existing Rs. 2,999 prepaid annual recharge plan. The Rs. 555 Jio Cricket Data Add On Pack is valid for 55 days and comes with 55GB data and complimentary subscription to Jio apps. The new plan is mainly targeted at the fans of the Indian Premier League cricket tournament. The addition of the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for one year to the Rs. 2,999 annual plan is a limited-period offer.

Jio Rs. 555, Rs. 2,999 prepaid recharge plan benefits

As per a press release from Jio, the newly launched Rs. 555 prepaid recharge plan and the pre-existing Rs. 2,999 Jio prepaid recharge plans both now come with a one-year subscription of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile. Apart from the bundled subscription, both plans carry different benefits.

The Rs. 555 Jio prepaid recharge plan offer up to 55GB data and has a validity of 55 days. It should be noted that voice calls and SMS features are not covered under this plan. The plan also offers complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

The Rs. 2,999 Jio prepaid recharge plan comes bundled with unlimited data (2.5GB per day) along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS messages per day. The plan has a validity of 365 days and offers complimentary subscription to Jio apps. The new addition to the already existing plan is the one-year Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription, which is claimed to be a limited-period offer.

As mentioned earlier, the plans are launched with the fans of IPL tournament in mind, which is set to begin today, March 26. The Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription enables them access live sports matches, along with Hotstar specials.

You can recharge your Jio number with Rs. 555 and Rs. 2,999 prepaid plans directly through the MyJio app or the Jio website. The recharge plans are also available through various third-party apps and sites.

How to activate Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription after recharging with the Jio plans

Once you recharge your account with Rs. 555 or Rs. 2,999 Jio plan, you will receive a unique Disney+ Hotstar Mobile coupon code in your MyJio app. You can use this coupon code on the Hotstar Subscription Offer webpage after signing in with your Jio number to get one year of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile membership.

Similar to Jio, Airtel and Vi have prepaid recharge plans with Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription.

