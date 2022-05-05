Reliance Jio has expanded its partnership with Disney+ Hotstar to launch three new prepaid recharge plans with three months of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription worth Rs. 149. The new Jio plans, namely the Rs. 333, Rs. 583, and Rs. 783, come with 1.5GB daily high-speed data access and unlimited voice calling support — aside from the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription. In addition to the three new plans, Jio has introduced a Rs. 151 data add-on that brings Disney+ Hotstar Mobile access alongside 8GB high-speed data access.

Jio Rs. 333, Rs. 583, Rs. 783 prepaid recharge plan benefits

Titled 'Cricket' plans, the Rs. 333, Rs. 583, and Rs. 783 Jio prepaid recharge options offer three months of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription. Once they recharge, users need to sign in to the Disney+ Hotstar app with their same Jio mobile number on which eligible recharge has been made to avail access to the over-the-top (OTT) platform.

Apart from the quarterly Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription, all three new Jio prepaid recharge plans have 1.5GB daily high-speed data access as well as unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS messages per day. The only difference among the three plans is their validity.

While the Rs. 333 Jio recharge plan is valid for 28 days, the Rs. 583 plan carries a validity of 56 days, and the Rs. 783 option has 84 days validity.

It is important to note that since the validity of the new prepaid plans is less than 90 days, users need to continuously be on an active plan to avail the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for three months. The subscription will also commence on the date of purchase of the applicable recharge plan, irrespective of the plan being active or kept in queue by the customer, as detailed by Jio on its terms and conditions page.

All three new Jio recharge plans come with free access to Jio apps including JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud.

Jio has also brought the Rs. 151 data add-on that requires users to be on an active plan to get Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for up to three months. It also brings 8GB of high-speed data access.

Disney+ Hostar Mobile was launched alongside its Super tier last year. It brings access to all content that you can get on the Super and Premium versions of Disney+ Hotstar membership including international shows and live cricket but on a single mobile-only device in HD video quality.

In addition to the new recharge options, Jio has the Rs. 499, Rs. 799, and Rs. 2,999 prepaid plans that bring annual Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription. The operator also offers Disney+ Hotstar Premium access with the Rs. 1,499 and Rs. 4,199 prepaid plans.

