Reliance Jio on Monday introduced the Rs. 259 'calendar month validity' prepaid recharge plan that is promised to offer unlimited data and voice calling benefits for a period of exactly one calendar month. The Rs. 259 Jio prepaid recharge plan is designed in a way that it will renew on the same date of every month, to help users remember just one recharge date every month, the telco said. This means that if you recharge with the Rs. 259 plan on April 5, your next recurring recharge dates would be May 5, June 5, and so on.

Jio has brought the Rs. 259 prepaid recharge plan for both its new and existing users through all online and offline channels. The plan brings 1.5GB of high-speed data access that drops to 64Kbps post the given allocation. It also includes unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages a day, and complimentary subscription to Jio apps throughout its validity.

Although the bundled benefits of the new Rs. 259 Jio prepaid recharge plan are identical to those of the Rs. 239 plan, it has the 'calendar month validity' offering to deliver a distinct experience.

Jio said that the validity of the Rs. 259 plan adjusts to offer users with the same recharge date every month. This is unlike a regular recharge plan that comes with a fixed validity period that does not result in the same recharge date every month in the cycle.

The latest move by Jio comes two months after the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) directed telcos to “offer at least one plan voucher, special tariff voucher, and one combo voucher having a validity of thirty days” and have those vouchers to be renewed “on the same date of every month”.

Just like any existing Jio prepaid plans, the Rs. 259 plan can be recharged multiple times at one go. The advance recharged plan goes into a queue and automatically becomes active on the date of expiry of the current active plan.

Last week, Jio launched the Rs. 555 and Rs. 2,999 prepaid recharge plans with Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription.