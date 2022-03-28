Technology News
loading

Jio Rs. 259 'Calendar Month Validity' Prepaid Plan With Unlimited Data, Calls Launched

Jio is offering 1.5GB high-speed data and unlimited voice calls with the Rs. 259 prepaid recharge plan.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 28 March 2022 13:39 IST
Jio Rs. 259 'Calendar Month Validity' Prepaid Plan With Unlimited Data, Calls Launched

Photo Credit: Reuters

Jio is offering the Rs. 259 prepaid recharge plan for both new and existing users

Highlights
  • Jio Rs. 259 prepaid plan is available through online and offline channels
  • The new recharge plan has benefits similar to those of Rs. 239 plan
  • Reliance Jio recently introduced two plans with Disney+ Hotstar Mobile

Reliance Jio on Monday introduced the Rs. 259 'calendar month validity' prepaid recharge plan that is promised to offer unlimited data and voice calling benefits for a period of exactly one calendar month. The Rs. 259 Jio prepaid recharge plan is designed in a way that it will renew on the same date of every month, to help users remember just one recharge date every month, the telco said. This means that if you recharge with the Rs. 259 plan on April 5, your next recurring recharge dates would be May 5, June 5, and so on.

Jio has brought the Rs. 259 prepaid recharge plan for both its new and existing users through all online and offline channels. The plan brings 1.5GB of high-speed data access that drops to 64Kbps post the given allocation. It also includes unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages a day, and complimentary subscription to Jio apps throughout its validity.

Although the bundled benefits of the new Rs. 259 Jio prepaid recharge plan are identical to those of the Rs. 239 plan, it has the 'calendar month validity' offering to deliver a distinct experience.

Jio said that the validity of the Rs. 259 plan adjusts to offer users with the same recharge date every month. This is unlike a regular recharge plan that comes with a fixed validity period that does not result in the same recharge date every month in the cycle.

The latest move by Jio comes two months after the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) directed telcos to “offer at least one plan voucher, special tariff voucher, and one combo voucher having a validity of thirty days” and have those vouchers to be renewed “on the same date of every month”.

Just like any existing Jio prepaid plans, the Rs. 259 plan can be recharged multiple times at one go. The advance recharged plan goes into a queue and automatically becomes active on the date of expiry of the current active plan.

Last week, Jio launched the Rs. 555 and Rs. 2,999 prepaid recharge plans with Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription.

Will the 2022 iPhone SE sink or swim? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Reliance Jio, Rs 259 Jio prepaid recharge, Jio
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
OnePlus Buds Pro Radiant Silver Colour Listed Ahead of India Launch
Brazil Company Pitches NFTs Could Save the Amazon Rainforest

Related Stories

Jio Rs. 259 'Calendar Month Validity' Prepaid Plan With Unlimited Data, Calls Launched
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Introduces Rs. 259 'Calendar Month Validity' Prepaid Plan
  2. Ola S1 Pro Electric Scooter Catches Fire, Company Assures Investigation
  3. OnePlus 10 Pro India Price, Sale Date Tipped Ahead of Launch
  4. Xiaomi to Launch New Redmi Note Smartphone Globally Tomorrow
  5. How to Watch IPL 2022 Matches Online Live Globally
  6. OnePlus 10R Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch: All You Need to Know
  7. Oscars Winners 2022 — the Full List
  8. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  9. Poco X4 Pro 5G With a 120Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras Debuts in India
  10. How to Watch 2022 Oscars in India
#Latest Stories
  1. ‘Will Give Birth to Red Tapism’: Member of Parliament Opposes 1 Percent TDS on Crypto Assets
  2. Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold 2 Specifications, Display Sizes Tipped; Said to Get Improved Crease
  3. Malicious Apps Pretending as Crypto Wallets Found to Be Used for Stealing Funds From Android, iOS Users
  4. Rio De Janeiro to Become First City in Brazil to Accept Property Tax in Crypto
  5. Yatra Online Files for IPO to Raise Rs. 750 Crore
  6. Israeli Startup Brain.Space to Test Brain-Activity Gear on Mission to ISS
  7. Tecno Days Sale on Amazon India Brings Discounts on Pova 5G, Spark 8 Pro, More
  8. iPad Pro 2022 to Launch With M2 Chip and MagSafe Charging: Mark Gurman
  9. Realme 9 Reportedly Spotted on Company Website in India, Tipped to Feature 108-Megapixel Camera
  10. Nokia C01 Plus Gets New 32GB Storage Variant in India, 16GB Storage Variant Price Hiked
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.