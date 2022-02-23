Reliance Jio has introduced Rs. 1,499 and Rs. 4,199 prepaid recharge plans with Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription worth Rs. 1,499. With the bundled offer, Jio users can access 4K content on as many as four concurrent devices simultaneously — whether these are mobile phones, laptops, tablets, or TVs. The Rs. 1,499 and Rs. 4,199 Jio prepaid recharge plans also include high-speed data access, unlimited voice calls, and daily SMS message benefits. Last year, Jio revised prepaid plans with Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription that brings limited content access.

Jio Rs 1,499 and Rs. 4,199 prepaid recharge plan benefits

The newly launched Rs. 1,499 and Rs. 4,199 Jio prepaid recharge plans come with a one-year of Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription. However, apart from the bundled subscription, both plans carry different benefits.

While the Rs. 1,499 Jio prepaid recharge plan offers 2GB of high-speed daily data benefits and has a validity of 84 days, the Rs. 4,199 Jio plan comes with a quota of 3GB high-speed daily data and is valid for 365 days.

Jio has launched its new prepaid plans with Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription

Photo Credit: Jio

Alongside the bundled data benefits, Rs. 1,499 and Rs. 4,199 Jio recharge plans come with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS messages on a daily basis. The plans also offer a subscription to Jio apps.

The addition of Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription brings access to live sports and Hotstar Specials, early access to TV serials, movies, Disney+ movies in both English and dubbed, and Disney+ originals. All this can be watched on up to four screens and in up to 4K quality.

You can recharge your Jio number with Rs. 1,499 and Rs. 4,199 prepaid plans directly through the MyJio app or the Jio site. The recharge plans are also available through various third-party apps and sites.

How to activate Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription after recharging with the Jio plan

Once you recharge your account with Rs. 1,499 or Rs. 4,199 Jio plan, you will receive a unique Disney+ Hotstar Premium coupon code in your MyJio app. You can use this coupon code on the Hotstar Subscription Offer webpage after signing in with your Jio number to get one year of Disney+ Hotstar Premium membership.

Importantly, Rs. 1,499 and Rs. 4,199 Jio recharge plans sit alongside the existing prepaid plans that offer access to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile. The mobile-focused subscription, however, is limited to a single mobile device. This means that you can't watch content on multiple devices or even on your TV if you get the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription.

Jio offers Disney+ Hotstar Mobile with recharge plans starting at Rs. 601.

Similar to Jio, Airtel and Vi have prepaid recharge plans with Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription.

