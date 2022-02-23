Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Jio Rs. 1,499, Rs. 4,199 Prepaid Recharge Plans With Disney+ Hotstar Premium Subscription Launched

Jio Rs. 1,499, Rs. 4,199 Prepaid Recharge Plans With Disney+ Hotstar Premium Subscription Launched

Jio is offering a one-year Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription with both new prepaid plans.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 23 February 2022 17:01 IST
Jio Rs. 1,499, Rs. 4,199 Prepaid Recharge Plans With Disney+ Hotstar Premium Subscription Launched

Jio is offering unlimited voice and 100 daily SMS message benefits with both plans

Highlights
  • Jio has expanded its prepaid recharge plan portfolio
  • The Rs. 1,499 plan offers 2GB daily high-speed data benefits
  • Jio users need to manually activate the subscription once recharged

Reliance Jio has introduced Rs. 1,499 and Rs. 4,199 prepaid recharge plans with Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription worth Rs. 1,499. With the bundled offer, Jio users can access 4K content on as many as four concurrent devices simultaneously — whether these are mobile phones, laptops, tablets, or TVs. The Rs. 1,499 and Rs. 4,199 Jio prepaid recharge plans also include high-speed data access, unlimited voice calls, and daily SMS message benefits. Last year, Jio revised prepaid plans with Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription that brings limited content access.

Jio Rs 1,499 and Rs. 4,199 prepaid recharge plan benefits

The newly launched Rs. 1,499 and Rs. 4,199 Jio prepaid recharge plans come with a one-year of Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription. However, apart from the bundled subscription, both plans carry different benefits.

While the Rs. 1,499 Jio prepaid recharge plan offers 2GB of high-speed daily data benefits and has a validity of 84 days, the Rs. 4,199 Jio plan comes with a quota of 3GB high-speed daily data and is valid for 365 days.

jio disney plus hotstar premium recharge plans image Jio

Jio has launched its new prepaid plans with Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription
Photo Credit: Jio

 

Alongside the bundled data benefits, Rs. 1,499 and Rs. 4,199 Jio recharge plans come with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS messages on a daily basis. The plans also offer a subscription to Jio apps.

The addition of Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription brings access to live sports and Hotstar Specials, early access to TV serials, movies, Disney+ movies in both English and dubbed, and Disney+ originals. All this can be watched on up to four screens and in up to 4K quality.

You can recharge your Jio number with Rs. 1,499 and Rs. 4,199 prepaid plans directly through the MyJio app or the Jio site. The recharge plans are also available through various third-party apps and sites.

How to activate Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription after recharging with the Jio plan

Once you recharge your account with Rs. 1,499 or Rs. 4,199 Jio plan, you will receive a unique Disney+ Hotstar Premium coupon code in your MyJio app. You can use this coupon code on the Hotstar Subscription Offer webpage after signing in with your Jio number to get one year of Disney+ Hotstar Premium membership.

Importantly, Rs. 1,499 and Rs. 4,199 Jio recharge plans sit alongside the existing prepaid plans that offer access to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile. The mobile-focused subscription, however, is limited to a single mobile device. This means that you can't watch content on multiple devices or even on your TV if you get the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription.

Jio offers Disney+ Hotstar Mobile with recharge plans starting at Rs. 601.

Similar to Jio, Airtel and Vi have prepaid recharge plans with Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription.

Why is 5G taking so long? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Rs 1499 Jio prepaid recharge plan, Rs 4199 Jio prepaid plan, Jio, Reliance Jio, Disney Plus Hotstar Premium, Disney Plus Hotstar
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Tonga's Internet Restored With Help From SpaceX After Big Volcanic Eruption
Poco M4 Pro 4G India Launch Date Confirmed for February 28, Specifications Tipped
Jio Rs. 1,499, Rs. 4,199 Prepaid Recharge Plans With Disney+ Hotstar Premium Subscription Launched
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Manchester City to Build First Football Stadium in the Metaverse
  2. iQoo 9 Pro, iQoo 9, iQoo 9 SE Launched in India: All Details
  3. Intel Unveils Its Bonanza Mine Chip for Efficient Bitcoin Mining
  4. Redmi Note 11 Pro Series India Launch Teased: All Details
  5. Motorola Edge 30 Pro Set to Debut in India on February 24, Flipkart Teases
  6. Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale Brings Big Discounts on Laptops, Monitors
  7. Motorola Edge 30 Pro Price in India Leaked: All You Need to Know
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Goes on Sale in India Today: All Details
  9. OnePlus Tipped to Be Working on New Nord TWS Earbuds, New 'Oscar' Phone
  10. Flipkart Electronics Day Sale to Begin on February 23: Deals, Offers
#Latest Stories
  1. Poco M4 Pro 4G India Launch Date Confirmed for February 28, Specifications Tipped
  2. Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Wi-Fi Bug Resolved, Fix to Roll Out With March Update
  3. EU to Send Activate Cyber Response Team to Help Ukraine Deal With Cyber Threats
  4. Jio Rs. 1,499, Rs. 4,199 Prepaid Recharge Plans With Disney+ Hotstar Premium Subscription Launched
  5. Tonga's Internet Restored With Help From SpaceX After Big Volcanic Eruption
  6. Realme Narzo 50 Design Tipped via US FCC Listing Ahead of Launch in India
  7. India's Advertisement Watchdog Issues 12-Point Guideline for Crypto, NFT Ads
  8. Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Spotted on US FCC, Galaxy A33 5G Tipped via Google Play Console Listing
  9. Samsung Galaxy M33 India Launch Tipped for March, 4G and 5G Versions Speculated
  10. Redmi 10A Specifications Tipped via Alleged TENAA, 3C Certification Listings
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.