Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Indian Government Withdraws Advisory Against Sharing Photocopy of Aadhaar, Claims Biometric ID Is Fully Secure

Indian Government Withdraws Advisory Against Sharing Photocopy of Aadhaar, Claims Biometric ID Is Fully Secure

Ministry of Electronics and IT said the UIDAI-issued Aadhaar holders are advised to exercise normal prudence in using, sharing their Aadhaar numbers.

By Agencies | Updated: 30 May 2022 10:24 IST
Indian Government Withdraws Advisory Against Sharing Photocopy of Aadhaar, Claims Biometric ID Is Fully Secure

MeitY said withdraw press release saying it can lead to misinterpretation

Highlights
  • It advised people not to share photocopy of their Aadhaar with any firm
  • MeitY said the aadhaar could be misused
  • It said masked Aadhaar can be used

The Indian government has withdrawn an UIDAI advisory that cautioned the general public against sharing photocopy of their Aadhaar with any organisation.

The Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) said it is withdrawing the press release as it can lead to misinterpretation.

"The release advised the people to not to share photocopy of their Aadhaar with any organisation because it can be misused. Alternatively, a masked Aadhaar which displays only the last 4 digits of Aadhaar number, can be used.

"However, in view of the possibility of the misinterpretation of the Press Release, the same stands withdrawn with immediate effect," the statement said.

MeitY, in the withdrawal statement, said the UIDAI issued Aadhaar card holders are only advised to exercise normal prudence in using and sharing their Aadhaar numbers.

"Aadhaar Identity Authentication ecosystem has provided adequate features for protecting and safeguarding the identity and privacy of the Aadhaar holder," the statement added.

The Aadhaar card, which has a unique number tied to an individual's fingerprints, face and eye scan, aims to block theft and leakage in India's welfare schemes. But critics fear it could spawn a surveillance state.

A press release issued by the Bengaluru Regional Office of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Friday asked the general public not to share photocopy of one's Aadhaar with any organisation because it can be misused. Alternatively, a masked Aadhaar which displays only the last 4 digits of the biometric ID can be used for the purpose, it had added. "Unlicensed private entities like hotels or film halls are not permitted to collect or keep copies of Aadhaar card," the initial release read.

The warning triggered alarm on social media as screengrabs of the press release and news articles went viral, with the issue among the top 10 trending topics in India on Twitter on Sunday.

India's Supreme Court in 2018 upheld the validity of the Aadhaar, but flagged privacy concerns and reined in a government push to make it mandatory for everything from banking to telecom services.

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Aadhaar, UIDAI, MeitY
Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Display Specifications Tipped, May Sport Same Screens as Pixel 6 Series

Related Stories

Indian Government Withdraws Advisory Against Sharing Photocopy of Aadhaar, Claims Biometric ID Is Fully Secure
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Laal Singh Chaddha Trailer Out: Aamir Khan’s Back
  2. Indian Government Withdraws Advisory Against Sharing Photocopy of Aadhaar
  3. Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Adds Warning After Texas School Shooting: Report
  4. OnePlus 10R 5G (150W Endurance Edition) Review: Identity Crisis
  5. Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition Launched: All Details
  6. Sony HT-A7000 Soundbar and SA-SW3 Wireless Subwoofer Review
  7. Amazfit T-Rex 2 Launched With Up to 45 Days Battery Life: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. There Are Systems ‘Guarding’ Your Data in Cyberspace – but Who Is Guarding the Guards
  2. iPhone 14 Pro Models to Get Always-On Display Support via iOS 16: Mark Gurman
  3. Realme Confirms GT Neo 3T Launch Date Confirmed, 3 Variants Expected
  4. Tata Motors’ Electric Mobility Unit Signs MoU for Potential Purchase of Ford's Gujarat Plant
  5. Laal Singh Chaddha Trailer: Aamir Khan’s Forrest Gump Adaptation Promises to Be a Touching Drama
  6. Vivo Y33e 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Vivo T2x With MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, 144Hz Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. BTC, ETH See Gains as Majority Cryptocurrencies Set to Bid Profit-Laden Adieu to May 2022
  9. ISRO Ropes in Doctors to Build Human-Rated Spacecraft for India’s Gaganyaan Mission
  10. Indian Government Withdraws Advisory Against Sharing Photocopy of Aadhaar, Claims Biometric ID Is Fully Secure
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.