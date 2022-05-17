Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • India Is Planning to Roll Out 6G Telecom Network by Decade End, 5G to Launch in Few Months: Prime Minister Modi

India Is Planning to Roll Out 6G Telecom Network by Decade End, 5G to Launch in Few Months: Prime Minister Modi

PM Modi pressed on the need to roll out modern day infrastructure as connectivity will decide the progress of the country in the 21st century.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 17 May 2022 13:20 IST
India Is Planning to Roll Out 6G Telecom Network by Decade End, 5G to Launch in Few Months: Prime Minister Modi

Photo Credit: YouTube/ PMO India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the country's first 5G testbed

Highlights
  • India currently has 3G and 4G telecom networks
  • Companies are planning to launch 5G over the next few months
  • Rollout of 5G network will add $450 billion to the Indian economy

India is targeting the rollout of 6G telecom network, which will provide ultra high speed Internet connectivity, by the end of the decade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.

India currently has 3G and 4G telecom networks and companies are gearing up to launch 5G over the next few months.

Speaking at the silver jubilee event of telecom sector regulator TRAI here, he said it is estimated that the 5G network rollout will add $450 billion (roughly Rs. 3,492 crore) to the Indian economy.

"This is not just increasing Internet speed but also the pace of development and creating jobs," he said, adding the 5G technology will bring positive change in governance of the country, ease of living and ease of doing business.

It will boost growth in agriculture, health, education, infrastructure and logistics, he said.

Connectivity, Modi said, will decide the progress of the country in the 21st century and so modern day infrastructure needs to be rolled out.

According to the prime minister, a task force has started work on rolling out 6G network by the end of the decade.

Taking potshots at the previous Congress-led UPA government, Modi said the 2G era was symbolic of policy paralysis and corruption.

The country, under his government, has moved transparently to 4G and is now going to 5G.

Teledensity and Internet users are fast expanding, he said, adding that mobile manufacturing units in India have expanded from two to over 200 and the country is now the world's biggest mobile manufacturing hub.

The prime minister also said that his government has encouraged healthy competition that has led to India having one of the cheapest telecom data charges in the world.

Indigenous 5G test bed in telecom sector is an important step in India's self-reliance, he added.

Why is 5G taking so long? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PM Modi, TRAI, 5G, 6G
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates India’s First 5G Testbed Today at TRAI’s Silver Jubilee Celebration
Stablecoins Market Mayhem: An Isolated Outburst or Are They Losing Their Soul?

Related Stories

India Is Planning to Roll Out 6G Telecom Network by Decade End, 5G to Launch in Few Months: Prime Minister Modi
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Snoop Dogg Quips to Buy Twitter as Elon Musk Puts the Deal on Hold
  2. Google Pixel 6a Price in India, Availability Details Tipped
  3. Apple Brings iOS 15.5 With Underlying Changes Ahead of WWDC 2022
  4. iQoo Neo 6 India Launch Tipped for Next Week, Specifications Leaked
  5. Prime Minister Modi Inaugurates India’s First 5G Testbed Today
  6. Review: Apex Legends Mobile is a lot like Apex Legends
  7. Acharya Gets OTT Release Date on Amazon Prime Video
  8. OnePlus Nord 2T Confirmed to Come With MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC
  9. OnePlus Nord Getting Stable Android 12-Based OxygenOS 12 Update
  10. Apple Watch Series 6, Other Wearables Inaccurate at Calorie Tracking: Research
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo S15 Series Design Teased in Official Images Ahead of May 19 Launch in China
  2. Luna Foundation Guard Spent Almost $3 Billion Worth Bitcoin in Failed UST Revival Attempt
  3. Binance Looks to Solidify Its Legal Armour to Tackle Future Lawsuits, Regulatory Scrutiny
  4. India Is Planning to Roll Out 6G Telecom Network by Decade End, 5G to Launch in Few Months: Prime Minister Modi
  5. The Boys Season 3 Trailer: Billy Butcher, Homelander Gear Up for Violent Battles on Even Playing Field
  6. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates India’s First 5G Testbed Today at TRAI’s Silver Jubilee Celebration
  7. Motorola Phones Make Comeback in South Korea After 9 Years, Starts Pre-Order Sales for Edge 20 Lite 5G, Moto G50 5G
  8. Google Lets Personal Accounts Stay on No-Cost G Suite Legacy Free Edition; Sign Up Until June 27
  9. Apple to Let Developers Automatically Charge Increased Subscription Prices
  10. Bitcoin, Ether See Red Again as Market Pressure Continues to Worry Investors
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.