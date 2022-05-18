Technology News
India Gains 2 Ranks in Speedtest Global Index for Mobile Broadband Speed in April 2022: Ookla

India’s median fixed broadband download speed fall to 48.09Mbps

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 18 May 2022 19:35 IST
Photo Credit: Google Play

Singapore and UAE topped the Ookla Speedtest Global Index April 2022

Highlights
  • India fell by four ranks in fixed broadband performance
  • UAE and Singapore topped the Ookla Speedtest Global Index
  • Ukraine and Papua New Guinea were biggest rank gainers

India has climbed two spots in the global ranking for median mobile Internet speeds in April 2022, according to Ookla Speedtest Global Index. The median fixed broadband speeds in India have marginally plummeted, but at the same time the median mobile download speeds have increased. In overall median fixed broadband speeds, India has come down four ranks globally to 76 in April from 72 in March. The index report further added that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Singapore topped the global ranking for mobile broadband and fixed broadband performance, respectively.

Mobile Internet speeds in April

Ookla has released its Speedtest Global Index for the month of April 2022. In the index, India has climbed two spots in median mobile speeds to 118 in April from 120 in March. Median mobile download speed in India increased to 14.19Mbps in April from 13.67Mbps in March.

Fixed broadband speeds in April

With regard to median fixed broadband speeds, the country has gone down four ranks to 76 in April from 72 in March. The median fixed broadband speed in India have decreased to 48.09Mbps in April from 48.15Mbps the month before.

Top performers on Ookla Speedtest Global Index

The countries who were on the top of the index were the middle-eastern country UAE and the island country Singapore. UAE was on the top rank in mobile broadband with a median mobile download speed of 134.48Mbps. Singapore has the top spot in fixed broadband with a median fixed broadband download speed of 207.61Mbps.

Among the top gainers in April 2022 were Ukraine and Papua New Guinea. Ukraine was the biggest gainer in ranks for median mobile broadband download performance and Papua New Guinea has registered the biggest gain in rank for fixed broadband performance in April 2022.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced at the silver jubilee event of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) that India is planning to roll out 6G telecom network by the end of the decade. Indian telecom companies are currently preparing to roll out 5G telecom network.

How is Alexa faring in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Ookla
