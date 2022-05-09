Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • India Begins Anti Dumping Probe Against Select Optical Fibre Import From China, Indonesia and South Korea

India Begins Anti-Dumping Probe Against Select Optical Fibre Import From China, Indonesia and South Korea

Indian commerce ministry's investigation arm is probing alleged dumping of 'Dispersion Unshifted Single-mode Optical Fibre' from these three nations.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 9 May 2022 18:37 IST
India Begins Anti-Dumping Probe Against Select Optical Fibre Import From China, Indonesia and South Korea

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Denny Müller

Single-mode optical fibre is applied to high-data-rate, long distance and access network transportation

Highlights
  • The commerce ministry is probing dumping of optical fibre import in India
  • Birla Furukawa Fibre Optics has sought an investigation into dumping
  • DGTR could recommend the imposition of anti-dumping duty on these imports

India has initiated an anti-dumping probe against imports of a certain type of optical fibre from China, Indonesia and South Korea following a complaint by a domestic player. The duty is aimed at protecting domestic industry from cheap imports.

The commerce ministry's investigation arm Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) is probing the alleged dumping of 'Dispersion Unshifted Single-mode Optical Fibre' originating in or exported from these three nations.

The product is used for the manufacture of different kinds of cables, including optical fibre, tight buffer cables, armoured and un-armoured cables.

Single-mode optical fibre is mainly applied to high-data-rate, long distance and access network transportation.

Birla Furukawa Fibre Optics has filed an application on behalf of the domestic industry for the initiation of an anti-dumping investigation.

The DGTR in a notification has stated that the applicant has alleged that material injury is being caused to the domestic industry due to the dumped imports from these countries.

The directorate said, "on the basis of the duly substantiated written application by the domestic industry, and having satisfied itself, on the basis of the prima facie evidence submitted by the domestic industry about the dumping...the authority hereby initiates an investigation".

If it is established that the dumping has caused material injury to the domestic players, the DGTR would recommend the imposition of anti-dumping duty on these imports. The finance ministry takes the final decision to impose the duties.

Countries start anti-dumping probes to determine whether their domestic industries have been hurt because of a surge in cheap imports.

As a countermeasure, they impose these duties under the multilateral regime of the Geneva-based World Trade Organisation (WTO). The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trading practices and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers, vis-a-vis foreign producers and exporters.

India has already imposed anti-dumping duty on several products to tackle cheap imports from various countries, including China.

Why is 5G taking so long? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Optic Fibre, Optical Fibre, Directorate General of Trade Remedies, DGTR, Anti Dumping
Bitcoin Seals House Purchase Deal in Portugal’s Braga, Makes for First Real Estate Sale With Crypto

Related Stories

India Begins Anti-Dumping Probe Against Select Optical Fibre Import From China, Indonesia and South Korea
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 14 Max Price, Specifications Leaked: All Details Here
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Review: Only for OnePlus Loyalists?
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Watch 5 Spotted on BIS Ahead of India Launch
  4. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  5. Is It Possible to Recreate Dinosaurs From Their DNA Like Jurassic Park?
  6. Motorola Edge 30 Tipped to Launch in India on May 12
  7. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  8. Poco F4 India Variant Allegedly Visits IMEI Database Ahead of Launch
  9. Realme GT 2 Pro Review: Exceeding Expectations
  10. Moto G82 Specifications, Renders Leaked Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk to Meet EU Industry Chief Thierry Breton Today to Discuss Free Speech, Global Supply Chain Issues
  2. India Smartphone Shipments Decline for Third Quarter in a Row, Xiaomi Retains Leadership: IDC
  3. OnePlus 10R Receiving OxygenOS 12 A.03 in India, Fixes Always-on Display Issues, More
  4. OnePlus Nord 2T Price, Design, Specifications Leaked via Unboxing Video Ahead of Launch
  5. US Said to Ramp Up Kaspersky Security Probe Amid Fears of Cyberattack During Ongoing Russia-Ukraine War
  6. India Begins Anti-Dumping Probe Against Select Optical Fibre Import From China, Indonesia and South Korea
  7. Bitcoin Seals House Purchase Deal in Portugal’s Braga, Makes for First Real Estate Sale With Crypto
  8. Ola, Uber, Other Cab Aggregators to Meet Government Over Unfair Trade Practices
  9. Google Forms Web 3 Team to Help Developers of Next-Gen Apps With Necessary Infrastructure
  10. US President Joe Biden Signs Pact With Internet Companies to Reduce Prices for Low-Income Americans
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.