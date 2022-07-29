Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • 5G Spectrum Auction: DoT Receives Bids Worth 1.49 Lakh Crore, as Auction Stretches to Fourth Day

5G Spectrum Auction: DoT Receives Bids Worth 1.49 Lakh Crore, as Auction Stretches to Fourth Day

Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday said 16 rounds of bidding have been completed in three days and the auction will continue on Friday.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 29 July 2022 09:49 IST
5G Spectrum Auction: DoT Receives Bids Worth 1.49 Lakh Crore, as Auction Stretches to Fourth Day

DoT receives bids worth 1.49 lakh crore in 5G spectrum auction

Highlights
  • The auction of 5G spectrum will stretch to the fourth day on Friday
  • 5G spectrum offers speeds about 10 times faster than 4G
  • 16 rounds of bidding have been completed, said Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

The auction of 5G spectrum for ultra high speed internet services will stretch to the fourth day on Friday, after 16 rounds of bidding conducted so far fetched bids worth Rs. 1,49,623 crore.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio, Sunil Mittal-led Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and a unit of billionaire Gautam Adani's flagship Adani Enterprises are in the race to bid for 5G spectrum, that offers speeds about 10 times faster than 4G and lag-free connectivity.

Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday said 16 rounds of bidding have been completed in three days and the auction will continue on Friday.

Bids worth Rs. 1,49,623 crore have been received at the end of the third day, the minister said.

This is marginally higher than Rs. 1,49,454 crore-worth bids received at the end of the ninth round on Wednesday, the second day of the auction.

According to sources, high interest continued to be seen for spectrum in 1800 MHz band in UP East circle, where Jio and Airtel were involved in intense bidding on Thursday.

Bidding interest was seen across multiple bands and the industry is committed to taking services to rural areas, the minister said.

A total of 72GHz of radiowaves worth at least Rs. 4.3 lakh crore is on the block.

The auction is being held for spectrum in various low (600 MHz, 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, 2500 MHz), mid (3300 MHz) and high (26 GHz) frequency bands.

On July 26, the first day of the auction, bids worth Rs. 1.45 lakh crore were received. The government said the response of day one exceeded all expectations and surpassed 2015 records.

On the second day of the auction, the bids received rose to Rs. 1,49,454 crore. "The sector is coming with new energy, and that is reflected in response to 5G auctions," Vaishnaw had told reporters on Wednesday.

As per the process, it will not be known until the auction concludes as to which company got how much of airwaves.

In addition to powering ultra-low latency connections, 5G would enable solutions such as e-health, connected vehicles, more-immersive augmented reality and metaverse experiences, life-saving use cases, and advanced mobile cloud gaming.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, 5G, 4G, Reliance Jio
Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Disappears from Google Play, Apple App Store Following Government Order

Related Stories

5G Spectrum Auction: DoT Receives Bids Worth 1.49 Lakh Crore, as Auction Stretches to Fourth Day
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Disappears from Google, Apple App Stores
  2. iPhone, Apple Watch, MacBook Discounted in Croma Sale: Best Deals
  3. Gmail Rolls Out Redesigned Interface to All Users: Details
  4. Watch the First Trailer for Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan’s Next Film
  5. OnePlus 9RT Gets Android 12-Based OxygenOS 12 Update: Details
  6. Moto X30 Pro to Be World’s First Smartphone With 200-Megapixel Camera
  7. Government Warns Apple Watch Users in India of Multiple Vulnerabilities
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Vivo V25 Pro to Sport Colour Changing Rear Panel, Curved Display: Report
  10. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
#Latest Stories
  1. 5G Spectrum Auction: DoT Receives Bids Worth 1.49 Lakh Crore, as Auction Stretches to Fourth Day
  2. Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Disappears from Google Play, Apple App Store Following Government Order
  3. Moto Razr 2022 Foldable Display Teased, Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of Launch
  4. Vivo V25 Pro to Sport Colour Changing Rear Panel, Curved AMOLED Display: Report
  5. OnePlus 9RT Gets Android 12-Based OxygenOS 12 Update: All Details
  6. iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, MacBook Pro Discounted in Croma Everything Apple Sale: Best Deals, Offers
  7. Alphabet’s DeepMind Predicts Nearly All Protein Structures Known to Science
  8. Cosmic Byte Equinox Kronos Wireless, Equinox Neutrino Gaming Headsets With Dolby Atmos Audio Launched in India
  9. Huawei Watch 3 Pro New With 1.43-Inch AMOLED Display, eSIM Calling Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Paytm CEO Says Firm Chasing $1 Billion Goal, Seeks to ‘Rewind-and-Reset’ Fintech Pioneer After IPO Fiasco
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.