Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Huawei, ZTE Gear Removal From US Telecom Network Will Need Additional $3 Billion, Says FCC

Huawei, ZTE Gear Removal From US Telecom Network Will Need Additional $3 Billion, Says FCC

The FCC designated Huawei and ZTE as threats, compelling the companies in the US to remove their gear.

By Reuters | Updated: 16 July 2022 16:00 IST
Huawei, ZTE Gear Removal From US Telecom Network Will Need Additional $3 Billion, Says FCC

Companies are not required to complete the work until after they receive reimbursement

Highlights
  • US Congress only appropriated $1.9 billion to fund the removal process
  • A 2019 law compels companies to purge insecure equipment
  • FCC offered $8.3 billion government fund to purchase new equipment

The US telecoms regulator needs an additional $3 billion (roughly Rs. 25,000) to fund the removal from U.S. networks of equipment made by Chinese telecoms giants Huawei and ZTE, bringing the total cost to $4.9 billion (roughly Rs. 40,000), the agency told Congress on Friday.

"To fund all reasonable and supported cost estimates..., the Reimbursement Program will require $4.98 billion, reflecting a current shortfall of $3.08 billion," Jessica Rosenworcel, the chairwoman of the Federal Communications Commission, said Friday in a letter to Senator Maria Cantwell, who heads the Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation.

Since Congress only appropriated $1.9 billion (roughly Rs. 15,000 crore) to fund the removal process, companies would be reimbursed for only about 40 percent of the costs, she added.

In 2019, Congress passed a law tasking the FCC with compelling US telecoms carriers that receive federal subsidies to purge their networks of telecoms equipment that poses a national security risk, with promises of reimbursement.

The FCC designated Huawei and ZTE as threats, compelling US companies to remove their gear or be frozen out of an $8.3 billion (roughly Rs. 66,000 crore) government fund to purchase new equipment. However, to fund the so-called "rip and replace" effort, Congress only appropriated $1.9 billion, raising questions about how effectively the removal program would be implemented.

"Absent an additional appropriation, the Commission will apply the prioritization scheme Congress specified," Rosenworcel said in the letter, adding that the Commission would begin processing reimbursement claims "as allocations are issued in the coming days."

Companies are not required to complete the work until after they receive reimbursement.

Noise co-founder Amit Khatri joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, for a special episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei, ZTE, US Telecom, FCC
Masaba Masaba Season 2 Trailer: Mother-Daughter Duo Struggle to Balance Hustle, Heart

Related Stories

Huawei, ZTE Gear Removal From US Telecom Network Will Need Additional $3 Billion, Says FCC
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jaadugar Review: Jitendra Kumar’s Netflix Movie Is a Reprehensible Relic
  2. Oppo Reno 8 Series Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch
  3. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Review: An All-Rounder at the Right Price?
  4. Shoorveer Review: Hotstar Web Series Is a Crash and Burn
  5. iQoo 9T 5G Unboxing Video Shows Design, Key Specifications Tipped
  6. Oppo Reno 8 Pro Live Images Leaked, India Pricing Tipped Again
  7. OnePlus Patent Filing, Drawings Hint at Rumoured OnePlus 10 Ultra: Report
  8. Oppo Reno 8 Pro Indian Variant Price, Alleged Renders Leaked Ahead of Launch
  9. Airtel Announces Successful Trial of 5G Private Network at BOSCH Facility
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei, ZTE Gear Removal From US Telecom Network Will Need Additional $3 Billion, Says FCC
  2. Masaba Masaba Season 2 Trailer: Mother-Daughter Duo Struggle to Balance Hustle, Heart
  3. Sendit, Yolo, NGL: Anonymous Social Apps Are Taking Over Once More, but They Aren’t Without Risks
  4. Tidal Event Analysis Suggests Black Hole Ripped Apart Star, Sent Its Material Out in Space
  5. Apple Music Sessions Premiere With Live Performances From Carrie Underwood, Tenille Townes
  6. Data From Black Beauty Martian Meteorite May Shed Light on Mars' History
  7. Binance Actively Monitoring Indian Market to Identify Best Approach: Ken Li
  8. Tesla Reportedly Ordered by German Court to Reimburse Customer for Autopilot Issues
  9. Government May Soon Release Bill to Regulate Digital News Media Industry
  10. Elon Musk Opposes Twitter’s Fast-Track Trial Request in Filed Motion, Urges Delay Till February 2023
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.