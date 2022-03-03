Technology News
loading

Huawei Said to Be Accused of Tax Evasion in India

India's Ministry of Finance said that a major telecoms group "failed to provide any substantial and appropriate justification" on tax claims.

By Agencies | Updated: 3 March 2022 16:00 IST
Huawei Said to Be Accused of Tax Evasion in India

Photo Credit: Huawei

In February, the IT department conducted searches at multiple premises of Huawei

Highlights
  • Ministry of Finance did not name the telecoms company
  • Raids were launched at Huawei's premises in Delhi, Gurugram, Bengaluru
  • The government has kept Huawei out of trials for 5G services

An Indian tax investigation on China's Huawei has found that the telecoms equipment maker manipulated account books to reduce its taxable income in the country, an Indian government source told Reuters on Thursday.

Without naming the company, India's Ministry of Finance said that a major telecoms group "failed to provide any substantial and appropriate justification" on tax claims during income tax raids on its offices in three Indian cities last month.

A Huawei spokesperson in India did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In February, the IT department conducted searches at multiple premises of Chinese telecom company Huawei in the country as part of a tax evasion investigation, official sources said.

The raids were launched at the company's premises in Delhi, Gurugram, and Bengaluru. Sources said the officials looked at financial documents, account books and company records as part of a tax evasion investigation against the company, its Indian businesses and overseas transactions. Some records have been seized too, they said.

The company said its operations in the country were "firmly compliant" with the law.

"We have been informed of the visit of Income Tax team to our office and also of their meeting with some personnel. Huawei is confident our operations in India are firmly compliant to all laws and regulations. We will approach related Government departments for more information and fully cooperate as per the rules and regulations and follow the right procedure," the company said in a statement.

The government has kept Huawei out of trials for 5G services.

However, telecom operators have been allowed to source telecom gear from Huawei and ZTE under their old agreements for maintaining their networks but they will need approval of the government before getting into any new business agreement as per National Security Directive on Telecommunication Sector.

Why is 5G taking so long? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Further reading: Huawei, ZTE, Ministry of Finance
Garmin Descent G1 Smartwatch With Focus on Divers, Optional Solar Charging Launched
Twitter Tipped to Be Working on a Podcasts Tab

Related Stories

Huawei Said to Be Accused of Tax Evasion in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BharatPe Removes Ashneer Grover From All Positions at Company
  2. Realme V25 With Triple Cameras, Colour-Changing Back Panel Launched
  3. Apple Sends Invites for March 8 Event; New MacBook, iPhone SE 3 Expected
  4. Elon Musk Responds to Russian Space Chief's Warning on Future of ISS
  5. Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Price in India and Variants Tipped
  6. Google Pixel Watch, Pixel 6a May Debut in 3 Different Colours
  7. OnePlus Nord 3 May Debut in Q2 With 150W Fast Charging Tech
  8. Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED With Detachable Keyboard Launched in India
  9. Lenovo Launches New Legion Y7000P, Legion Y9000P Gaming Laptops
  10. Chinese State-Owned Firms Push 5G Credentials Despite US Ban
#Latest Stories
  1. Ukraine to Seek Action Against Russia From About 50 Gaming, Cloud, Other Tech Firms
  2. Twitter Tipped to Be Working on a Podcasts Tab
  3. Huawei Said to Be Accused of Tax Evasion in India
  4. Garmin Descent G1 Smartwatch With Focus on Divers, Optional Solar Charging Launched
  5. Realme V25 With Triple Rear Cameras, Colour-Changing Back Panel Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Fly Your Name Around the Moon: NASA Accepting Entries for Artemis I Flash Drive
  7. Beats Pill+, Apple's Discontinued Speaker, Is Returning in Limited-Edition Model in Collaboration With Stüssy
  8. UCIe Chiplet Interconnect Standard for Universal Interoperability Announced; Backed by Intel, AMD, TSMC
  9. iPhone SE 3, iPad Air 5th Gen Launch Tipped to Be Imminent by Asian Carrier: Report
  10. Realme Narzo 50A Prime Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites, Specifications Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.