Technology News
loading

Huawei, ZTE May Soon Face US FCC Ban From Approval of New Telecom Equipment

Huawei, ZTE and other Chinese companies were deemed to pose national security threats in June 2021, with the FCC's vote to advance approval ban.

By Reuters |  Updated: 13 October 2022 22:42 IST
Huawei, ZTE May Soon Face US FCC Ban From Approval of New Telecom Equipment

In 2020, the FCC designated Huawei and ZTE as national security threats to communications networks

Highlights
  • Huawei, ZTE will be banned to sell equipment without authorisations
  • FCC added Russia's Kaspersky Lab to the list of companies posing threat
  • In 2019, the US placed Huawei, others on its economic blacklist

The US Federal Communications Commission is set to ban approvals of new telecommunications equipment from China's Huawei Technologies and ZTE in the United States on national security grounds, according to a document posted by the agency.

The FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel last week circulated the proposed ban to the other three commissioners for final approval. The companies would not be able to sell new equipment in the United States without equipment authorisations.

In June 2021, the FCC voted to advance the plan to ban approvals for equipment in the US telecommunications networks from Chinese companies deemed national security threats, including Huawei and ZTE.

That came after a March 2021 designation of five Chinese companies on the so-called "covered list" as posing a threat to national security under a 2019 law aimed at protecting the US communications networks: Huawei Technologies, ZTE, Hytera Communications, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology and Zhejiang Dahua Technology.

The FCC said in June 2021 it was considering banning all equipment authorisations for all companies on the covered list.

This year, the FCC added Russia's AO Kaspersky Lab, China Telecom (Americas), China Mobile International USA, Pacific Networks and China Unicom (Americas) to the covered list.

Rosenworcel said last year the new measures would "exclude untrustworthy equipment from our communications networks. ... We have left open opportunities for (Huawei and other Chinese equipment) use in the United States through our equipment authorisation process. So here we propose to close that door."

FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr said in 2021 the FCC had approved more than 3,000 applications from Huawei since 2018.

The FCC action would prohibit all future authorisations for communications equipment deemed to pose an unacceptable risk to national security.

In 2019, the United States placed Huawei, Hikvision and other firms on its economic blacklist.

Also in 2020, the FCC designated Huawei and ZTE as national security threats to communications networks — a declaration that barred the US companies from tapping an $8.3 billion (nearly Rs. 68,300) government fund to purchase equipment from the companies.

Earlier this year, the Chinese embassy in Washington said the FCC "abused state power and maliciously attacked Chinese telecom operators again without factual basis."

© Thomson Reuters 2022

 

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei, ZTE, Kaspersky, US FCC, FCC
Smartphone Waste to Constitute Over 30 Percent of World's Total Mobiles in 2022: Report

Related Stories

Huawei, ZTE May Soon Face US FCC Ban From Approval of New Telecom Equipment
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Go on Sale in India Today: See Launch Offers
  2. Apple Plans to Move Major Portion of iPhone Production to India: Ming-Chi Kuo
  3. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, Fusion Receive 5G Support in India, More to Follow
  4. iQoo Z6 Lite 5G Review: Impressive Performance but With a Few Compromises
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival Extra Happiness Days Sale: Great Diwali Gifts
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival Extra Happiness Days Sale: Offers on Cameras
  7. Xiaomi Smart TV X Series (X50) 50-inch Ultra-HD LED TV Review
  8. All You Need to Know About Mismatched Season 2
  9. You Can Pre-Order PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition This Wednesday
  10. Amazon Great Indian Festival Extra Happiness Days: Best Large Appliances Deals
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei, ZTE May Soon Face US FCC Ban From Approval of New Telecom Equipment
  2. Smartphone Waste to Constitute Over 30 Percent of World's Total Mobiles in 2022: Report
  3. Google May Face EU Antitrust Charges Over Its Digital Advertising Business
  4. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022: Top Deals on Smart TVs, Home Appliances
  5. Google Pixel 7 Pro Becomes Top-Ranked Camera Phone on DxOMark, Surpasses iPhone 14 Pro
  6. Google Password Manager Gets Passkey Support for Android, Chrome
  7. Future iPad May Adopt Hybrid OLED Display, Apple Said to Be Working With Taiwan SMT: Report
  8. Stablecoin Usage in Russia Rises Exponentially After Ukraine Invasion, Here's Why
  9. Binance UK Subsidiary Shareholder Claims Exchange Filed 'Grossly Inaccurate' Statements in 2020
  10. Asset Tokenisation: Here’s What We Know About It
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.