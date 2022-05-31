Technology News
  Greece, Saudi Arabia Said to Partner for Laying Fibre Optic Data Cable to Link Europe With Asia

Greece, Saudi Arabia Said to Partner for Laying Fibre Optic Data Cable to Link Europe With Asia

The final closing of the deal is expected by July, for the project to launch in autumn and be completed by the end of 2025.

By Reuters | Updated: 31 May 2022 18:15 IST
Greece, Saudi Arabia Said to Partner for Laying Fibre Optic Data Cable to Link Europe With Asia

Photo Credit: Facebook/ STC

The undersea and land data cable will be developed by MENA HUB

Highlights
  • The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2025
  • MENA HUB is owned by SSTC and Greek telecoms
  • PPC and CYTA will also hold a stake in the project

Greece and Saudi Arabia agreed on Tuesday on the main terms to set up a joint venture to lay a fibre optic data cable that will link Europe with Asia, Greek sources said on Tuesday.

The "East to Med data Corridor", an undersea and land data cable, will be developed by MENA HUB, owned by Saudi Arabia's STC and Greek telecoms and satellite applications company TTSA.

Greece's power utility Public Power Company (PPC) and Cyprus' telecoms operator CYTA, will also hold a stake in the project, pending final corporate approvals, a Greek diplomat said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The final closing of the deal is expected by July, for the project to launch in autumn and be completed by the end of 2025, the diplomat said.

Another person close to the deal said the cable, which will connect users from Italy to Singapore, will cost about 800 million euros (roughly Rs. 6,663 crore).

Greece's conservative government has made digital transformation a priority since taking office in 2019, a year after Greece exited the biggest financial bailout in history.

A big part of about 30 billion euros in grants and cheap loans allocated to Greece from European Union's post-pandemic Recovery Fund will be spent on 5G and fibre optic infrastructure.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: MENA HUB, TTSA, STC, PPC, East to Med data Corridor, CYTA
Greece, Saudi Arabia Said to Partner for Laying Fibre Optic Data Cable to Link Europe With Asia
