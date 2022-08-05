Technology News
Over 5 Crore Complaints Received Against Telcos Over Mobile Services in FY22, MoS Communications Says

About 54 percent of the complaints were against Airtel, followed by Vodafone Idea, according to Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 5 August 2022 22:03 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/Jakub Pabis

Highlights
  • The government recieved 2,99,68,519 complaints against Airtel
  • Meanwhile, 2,17,85,460 complaints against Vodafone-idea were received
  • The number of complaints against Reliance Jio was 25.8 lakh

More than five crore complaints were received against telecom operators related to mobile services during 2021-22, with about 54 per cent of them against Airtel, followed by Vodafone Idea, Parliament was informed on Friday. Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, gave data on complaints received against various telecom service providers related to mobile telephony during 2021-22, as per which the number for Airtel stood at 2,99,68,519, and for Vodafone Idea at 2,17,85,460.

The number of such complaints against Reliance Jio was 25.8 lakh.

In all, nearly 5.5 crore complaints related to cellular mobile telephone services were registered by consumers through helpline numbers of operators at complaint centres during 2021-22.

The number of complaints against state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL) stood at 8.8 lakh and 48,170 respectively.

"The complaints received at complaint centres through customer helpline numbers are resolved by the concerned service provider," the minister said.

Where the complaints are not resolved by the service providers, the complainant can approach the public grievance wing of the Department of Telecommunications. All the grievances so received are monitored and resolved through the Centralised Public Grievance Redressal and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) portal.

"The number of grievances received during 2021-22 through CPGRAMS portal was 58911, out of which 58,224 were resolved," the minister added.

To another question, Chauhan said the number of BSNL customers who opted for network port out stood at 52.3 lakh in 2021-22, while the subscribers porting in were at 28.8 lakh.

Stiff competition in the telecom sector drove both port in and port out for BSNL, he added.

