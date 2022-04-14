Technology News
loading

Ericsson Says New US Fines Likely Over Iraq Corruption

Some Ericsson employees may have bribed IS members for road transport,

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 14 April 2022 17:41 IST
Ericsson Says New US Fines Likely Over Iraq Corruption

An internal probe had identified possible corruption between 2011 and 2019 in group's Iraqi operations

Highlights
  • Some Ericsson employees may have bribed IS members for road transport
  • Possible corruption had identified in company's Iraqi operations
  • Ericsson already agreed to pay $1 billion in penalties to US authorities

Swedish telecoms equipment giant Ericsson said Thursday it will likely have to pay new fines to the US Department of Justice over suspected bribes to the Islamic State group in Iraq.

Chief executive Borje Ekholm conceded in a newspaper interview in February that some of Ericsson employees may have bribed IS members for road transport through areas controlled by the group in Iraq.

The admission was made before the publication of a report by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) revealing that an internal Ericsson investigation from 2019 was never made public.

The internal probe had identified possible corruption between 2011 and 2019 in the group's Iraqi operations.

In the company's quarterly earnings statement on Thursday, Ekholm said Ericsson was "fully committed to cooperating" with the US Department of Justice.

"The resolution of these matters could result in a range of actions by DOJ, and may likely include additional monetary payments, the magnitude of which cannot at this time be reliably estimated," he said.

The Swedish firm's shares have lost almost a quarter of their value since mid-February.

Ericsson already agreed to pay $1 billion (roughly Rs. 7615.02 crore) in penalties to US authorities to close corruption cases in Djibouti, China, Vietnam, Indonesia and Kuwait in 2019.

Ekholm said in the statement that the company was "limited in what we can say" about the events in Iraq, but he said in March that it was "a very serious matter, and involves embarrassing and unacceptable conduct in the past".

In its earnings statement, Ericsson reported that net profit fell eight percent to SEK 2.9 billion (roughly Rs. 2337.5210 crore).

The company had announced on Monday that it would set aside provisions of SEK 900 million to cover the financial hit from its suspension of activities in Russia following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Ericssons first-quarter sales beat expectations but its operating profit of SEK 4.7 billion kronor was below an estimate by analysts surveyed by Bloomberg News.

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Ericsson
TV Prices in India to See a Hike Due to Ukraine-Russia Crisis, China Lockdowns, More Factors

Related Stories

Ericsson Says New US Fines Likely Over Iraq Corruption
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G to Launch in India on April 28
  2. Realme TechLife Convertible Air Conditioners Launched in India: All Details
  3. Tata Play Brings Access to 4 OTT Platforms at an Affordable Price
  4. Moto G52 With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  5. Realme TechLife Watch S100 Review
  6. OnePlus Ace Launch Date Set for April 21, Specifications Revealed
  7. Oppo Reno 7 Lite 5G Launched as Rebadged Variant of Reno 7Z 5G, F21 Pro 5G
  8. Crypto Exchanges in India Disable Deposits via State-Backed System
  9. iQoo Neo 6 With 120Hz Screen, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Goes Official
  10. Redmi 10A India Launch Confirmed for April 20
#Latest Stories
  1. State Bank of India to Hire Consultant to Explore Business Potential in EV Charging Space
  2. Honda City e:HEV Hybrid Electric Sedan With 26.5 Km per Litre Efficiency Launched in India
  3. Wikimedia Community Votes Against Crypto Donations Citing Environmental Concerns
  4. US States Ask Netflix, Hulu, More Streaming Services to Pay Cable Fees
  5. iQoo Z6 Pro 5G India Launch Date Set for April 27; to Feature Snapdragon 778G SoC, 66W FlashCharge Support
  6. Ericsson Says New US Fines Likely Over Iraq Corruption
  7. Realme Q5i, Realme Q5 Pro Specifications Leak Ahead of April 20 Launch
  8. TV Prices in India to See a Hike Due to Ukraine-Russia Crisis, China Lockdowns, More Factors
  9. Tencent Updates Games Speed Booster App to Block Access to Foreign, Unapproved Apps
  10. Malicious Cyber Tools to Sabotage Energy and Other Critical Industries Have Been Discovered: US Agencies
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.