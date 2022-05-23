Technology News
loading

Ericsson, Deutsche Telekom Says to Use Solar, Wind Energy for 5G Mobile Masts in Germany

Ericsson says 5-kilowatt wind turbine, solar modules could theoretically power the entire 5G site of Dittenheim.

By Reuters | Updated: 23 May 2022 17:14 IST
Ericsson, Deutsche Telekom Says to Use Solar, Wind Energy for 5G Mobile Masts in Germany

Twelve square metres of solar panels are already under operation

Highlights
  • Operators can use local renewable energy when market prices are high
  • Solar panel are supplying about 10 percent of the required energy
  • Backup comes from centralised, often fossil-fuel powered, plants

Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom are harnessing the power of the wind and the sun at an energy-hungry 5G mobile site in Germany in an effort to guard against soaring electricity costs.

With already high bills only rising further, energy-intensive European companies are looking for innovative ways to secure reliable, low-carbon energy.

Telecom operators have extra motivation to cut costs as they also need to channel $872 billion (roughly Rs. 67,59,700 crore) globally into the rollout of next-generation 5G networks until 2030, to Morgan Stanley.

"Energy costs for our sector are around $25 billion (roughly Rs. 1,93,768 crore) per year, probably closer to $30 billion (roughly Rs. 2,32,522 crore), at current energy prices," Mats Pellbäck Scharp, Ericsson's head of sustainability, said in an interview. "So it is sort of on the same magnitude as the investment in radio equipment and other things."

Ericsson said the 5 kilowatt wind turbine and solar modules could theoretically power the entire site of Dittenheim, around 120 miles (roughly 193 kilometres) north of Munich in the state of Bavaria.

Twelve square metres of solar panels have already been operating for a year, supplying about 10 percent of the required energy.

Backup when the wind drops or the sun sets comes from centralised, often fossil-fuel powered, plants via a connection to the main grid.

Scharp said telecom operators can use local renewable energy when market prices are higher — typically during the morning and evening — and rely on the grid when lower demand reduces costs.

The new system could be quickly rolled out to other mobile sites in the future.

Energy costs accounted for around 5 percent of telecom operators' operating expenditure on average, according to from McKinsey, a figure which is expected to increase as 5G is deployed more widely.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Ericsson, Deutsche Telekom
Apple Reportedly Looking to Boost Production in India, Vietnam
MediaTek Dimensity 1050 SoC With mmWave 5G Support Launched, Dimensity 930, Helio G99 SoCs Also Debut

Related Stories

Ericsson, Deutsche Telekom Says to Use Solar, Wind Energy for 5G Mobile Masts in Germany
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp to No Longer Support iPhone Models Running iOS 10, iOS 11
  2. Realme Pad X Launch Set for May 26: Specifications, Design Teased
  3. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  4. Vivo TWS 2 ANC, TWS 2e Earphones Launched in India: All Details
  5. HP Spectre x360 16 (2022), Spectre x360 13.5 2-in-1 Laptops Launched
  6. Redmi Note 11T Pro Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  7. Sony Bravia X80K Smart TV Series With Dolby Atmos Debuts in India
  8. Pebble Cosmos Luxe Smartwatch Launched in India at Rs. 3,999
  9. Infinix Hot 12 Play Budget Smartphone With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  10. iQoo Neo 6 Launch in India Set for May 31: Expected Price, Specifications
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA Satellite Captures Unique View of Total Lunar Eclipse That Occurred on May 15
  2. Meta Says Will Share More Political, Social-Issue Advertisements Targeting Data in Public Database
  3. Moto E32s India Launch Date Tipped as May 27; Render, Specifications Leak
  4. Terra's Do Kwon Denies Any Tax Evasion Attempt on Twitter After South Korea Authorities File Lawsuit
  5. This Battery-Like Device Can Absorb Carbon Dioxide While Charging
  6. MediaTek Dimensity 1050 SoC With mmWave 5G Support Launched, Dimensity 930, Helio G99 SoCs Also Debut
  7. Ericsson, Deutsche Telekom Says to Use Solar, Wind Energy for 5G Mobile Masts in Germany
  8. Apple Reportedly Looking to Boost Production in India, Vietnam
  9. NASA Says 2022's Largest Asteroid to Come Closest to Earth Soon
  10. Mahindra Says to Explore Sourcing More Components From Other Companies to Boost EV Portfolio
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.