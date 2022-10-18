Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Pentagon, EU Said to Consider Funding Access to Elon Musk's Starlink Satellite Internet Network in Ukraine

Pentagon, EU Said to Consider Funding Access to Elon Musk's Starlink Satellite Internet Network in Ukraine

Elon Musk backtracked on his claim that SpaceX could not indefinitely fund Starlink in Ukraine over the weekend, asserting the firm would continue to fund the service in the country.

By Reuters |  Updated: 18 October 2022 13:37 IST
Pentagon, EU Said to Consider Funding Access to Elon Musk's Starlink Satellite Internet Network in Ukraine

Starlink has helped Ukraine's civilians and military stay online during the war

The Pentagon is considering paying for Elon Musk's Starlink satellite network in war-torn Ukraine, Politico reported on Monday, citing two US officials involved in the discussions.

The most likely source of funding would be the US Department of Defense Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, designed to support the country as it fights Russia, the report added.

Musk had said on Friday that SpaceX could not indefinitely fund Starlink in Ukraine, but backtracked over the weekend to assert the rocket company would continue to fund the service in the country.

He said in a tweet on Monday that SpaceX had already withdrawn its request for funding, an acknowledgement that such a request was made.

A Pentagon spokesman said the Defense Department would not speculate on future security assistance announcements before they occur.

A separate report in the Financial Times said the European Union was also weighing funding Starlink in Ukraine, citing three officials with knowledge of the decision.

Musk, the world's richest person and chief executive of Tesla, recently said SpaceX spends nearly $20 million (roughly Rs. 165 crore) a month for maintaining satellite services in Ukraine and that the company has spent about $80 million (roughly Rs. 660 crore) to enable and support Starlink there.

"To be precise, 25,300 terminals were sent to Ukraine, but, at present, only 10,630 are paying for service," Musk tweeted on Monday.

Starlink has helped Ukraine's civilians and military stay online during the war, with Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov last week saying Starlink's services helped restore energy and communications infrastructure in critical areas.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

5G is here. Should you buy a 4G phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Starlink, Pentagon, Elon Musk, SpaceX
Xiaomi 13 Spotted on 3C Certification Website With 67W Fast Charging Support: Report
FTX Crypto Exchange, CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Face Securities Violations Probe in Texas

Related Stories

Pentagon, EU Said to Consider Funding Access to Elon Musk's Starlink Satellite Internet Network in Ukraine
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPad Pro Model With M2 Chip Tipped to Launch Today: All Details
  2. Sealed iPhone From 2007 Sells for $39,000 at Auction
  3. iPhone 13, iPhone 12 Price Slashed in India, iPhone SE (2022) Gets Expensive
  4. Redmi Note 12 Series Listing Spotted Online Ahead of Launch: Details
  5. OnePlus 11 Pro Tipped to Launch as OnePlus 11: Details
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival Extra Happiness Days 2022 Sale: Blockbuster Deals
  7. Kerala Students Win Award for 'Vandy' Electric Car at Global Competition
  8. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022: Top Deals on Smart TVs, Home Appliances
  9. Google Pixel 7 Mini Spotted in Pixel 7 Source Code: Details
  10. BSNL Introduces Rs. 197 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 100-Day Validity
#Latest Stories
  1. Three Arrows Capital Said to Face Probes by US SEC, CFTC Over Investor Conduct Violations
  2. Alienware m15 R7 Gaming Laptop With AMD Ryzen 7 6800H Processor Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Motorola Rollable Smartphone Prototype Teased at Lenovo Tech World 2022: All Details
  4. Adobe Photoshop Updated With New Collaboration Features, AI-Powered Tools: All Details
  5. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra 12GB RAM Variant With 256GB of Inbuilt Storage Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Meta Accepts CMA Order to Sell Giphy After Losing Appeal in UK Antitrust Battle
  7. Draft Telecom Bill: Deadline for Receipt of Comments on Draft Bill Extended to October 30
  8. First Generation iPhone Sells for Way More Than Latest iPhone 14 Pro at Auction
  9. Netflix Profile Transfer Feature Rolling Out to Users: All You Need to Know
  10. Snoop Dogg, Billy Ray Cyrus Set to Launch 'A Hard Working Man' NFT Collection as Tribute to Hard Working Americans
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.