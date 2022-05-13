Technology News
loading

Elon Musk's Starlink Now Available to Ship Immediately in 32 Countries

Starlink is primarily available in North American and European countries.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 13 May 2022 19:21 IST
Elon Musk's Starlink Now Available to Ship Immediately in 32 Countries

Photo Credit: SpaceX

SpaceX could start expanding Starlink to other countries in 2023

Highlights
  • Starlink is expected to soon arrive in countries in Africa, Asia
  • It had previously planned to deploy Starlink terminals in India
  • SpaceX had to issue refunds after it failed to acquire a license in India

SpaceX has announced that its satellite Internet service, Starlink, is now available in 32 countries. The company shared an availability map for Starlink, marking countries under 'Available', 'Waitlist', and 'Coming Soon' segments. Primarily countries in Europe and North America fall under 'Available'. Furthermore, the company claims that in these regions, Starlink is ready to be shipped immediately. On the other hand, all of Africa and most South American countries are marked to soon receive Starlink. South and Southeast Asia countries also come under 'Coming Soon' for now.

The announcement was made through SpaceX's official Twitter handle. As mentioned earlier, Starlink will now be delivered immediately in a total of 32 countries across the world. SpaceX is expected to expand the availability of Starlink to more countries, which also includes India. The availability map does not show any timelines for countries where Starlink will be launched at a later stage, however, it is expected to begin sometime in 2023.

Previously, SpaceX had planned to deploy its Starlink network in India and provide complete coverage by the end of 2021. Its aim was to target rural Lok Sabha constituencies in the country to provide high-speed Internet access in remote areas where wired broadband Internet connections might be difficult to set up. The company would have utilised 80 percent of the Starlink terminal shipped to India for rural areas. SpaceX had ambitions of installing up to 200,000 terminals in India by the end of 2022.

However, it failed to apply for a commercial licence to provide broadband and other connections in India by the end of 2021. Following this, SpaceX was directed by the Department of Telecom to issue refunds for the 5,000 pre-orders that the company had already received from customers in India. In the emails sent to its customers in India, SpaceX mentioned that "several issues" would have to be resolved for the company to acquire a licence in India. It also failed to share a timeline for when Starlink might eventually be available in the country.

How is Alexa faring in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Elon Musk, Starlink
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
HP ZBook Studio G9, Z24q G3 Monitor, More Z Ecosystem Devices, Programs Launched

Related Stories

Elon Musk's Starlink Now Available to Ship Immediately in 32 Countries
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 6a Price in India, Availability Details Tipped
  2. RRR: How, When, and Where Can I Watch Online in India?
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Review: Only for OnePlus Loyalists?
  4. Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones Launched: All Details
  5. OnePlus Nord 2T Launch Date May Be Set for May 19: All Details
  6. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  7. Vivo S15, Vivo S15 Pro Camera Samples, 80W Charging Teased Ahead of Launch
  8. Motorola Edge 30 First Impressions : Sleek and Powerful
  9. Google Pixel 6a With Tensor SoC, Dual Cameras Launched: Details
  10. Xiaomi 12 Pro Review: A Premium Flagship at the Right Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Spotted on FCC Database, Likely to Support 15W Fast Charging: Report
  2. Ola Electric Upgrading VCUs on Older S1 Pro Electric Scooters to Avoid Further Recalls: Report
  3. Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition New DLC Now Available on Microsoft Store, Steam for Pre-Orders
  4. Elon Musk's Starlink Now Available to Ship Immediately in 32 Countries
  5. HP ZBook Studio G9, Z24q G3 Monitor, More Z Ecosystem Devices, Programs Launched
  6. Redmi Note 11T, Note 11T Pro May Launch in Global Markets With Poco Branding
  7. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) With Snapdragon 720G, S Pen Support Goes Official
  8. Resident Evil Trailer Out: Netflix Unveils Chilling Teasers for New Live-Action Series
  9. Huawei AX3 Wi-Fi 6 Plus-Enabled Router With HomeSec Security Safeguards Launched in India
  10. Koo Says Aiming to Overtake Twitter's User Base in India Within a Year
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.