Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • White House Said to Be in Talks With Elon Musk to Set Up Starlink in Iran, Circumvent Internet Restrictions

White House Said to Be in Talks With Elon Musk to Set Up Starlink in Iran, Circumvent Internet Restrictions

Elon Musk previously stated that he would activate Starlink in Iran, where access to the Internet remains restricted amid national protests.

By Reuters |  Updated: 22 October 2022 11:26 IST
White House Said to Be in Talks With Elon Musk to Set Up Starlink in Iran, Circumvent Internet Restrictions

Starlink has not received any funding from the US for its services in Ukraine, said Musk

The White House is in talks with billionaire Elon Musk about setting up SpaceX's satellite Internet service Starlink in Iran, CNN reported on Friday, citing officials familiar with the matter. The satellite-based broadband service could help Iranians circumvent the regime's restrictions on accessing the Internet and certain social media platforms. The Islamic Republic has been engulfed by protests that erupted after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody last month.

The US Treasury Department last month said that some satellite Internet equipment can be exported to Iran, suggesting that the company may not need a license to provide satellite broadband service in the country.

Musk had then said he would activate Starlink in response to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's tweet that the US took action "to advance Internet freedom and the free flow of information" to Iranians.

SpaceX and the White House did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Musk said on Tuesday Starlink has not received any funding from the US Department of Defense for its services in Ukraine, adding the company was losing about $20 million (roughly Rs. 165 crore) a month due to unpaid service and costs on security measures for cyberwar defence. "No money from DoD, but several other countries, orgs & individuals are paying for ~11k/25k terminals," Musk said. The Pentagon is reportedly considering paying for the service to Ukraine.

SpaceX is aiming to grow Starlink, as it races against rival satellite communications companies such as OneWeb and Amazon's yet to launch Project Kuiper.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Apple launched the iPad Pro (2022) and the iPad (2022) alongside the new Apple TV this week. We discuss the company's latest products, along with our review of the iPhone 14 Pro on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Elon Musk, SpaceX, Starlink, White House
Snap Forecasts Zero Revenue Growth for Q4 2022; Shares Crash Dragging Meta, Alphabet, Twitter
Google Payments to Ireland Outfit Not Royalty, Not Subject to Withholding Tax, ITAT Says

Related Stories

White House Said to Be in Talks With Elon Musk to Set Up Starlink in Iran, Circumvent Internet Restrictions
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioBook With 11.6-Inch HD Display Launched In India: Details
  2. Redmi Pad Review: An Obvious Choice
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sales End October 23: Don't Miss These Deals
  4. Vivo V25 Pro Review: A Capable Mid-Ranger With a Worrisome Price Tag
  5. iQoo Neo 7 With MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC Launched: Details
  6. Watch the Trailer for House of the Dragon Season 1 Finale
  7. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale October 2022: Best Deals on Mobile Phones, Electronics
  8. Redmi Note 12 Series Confirmed to Launch This Month
  9. Reliance Jio to Launch 5G Services in Rajasthan on October 22 From Nathdwara
  10. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Updated Renders Show Rounded Corners, Thinner Frame
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Payments to Ireland Outfit Not Royalty, Not Subject to Withholding Tax, ITAT Says
  2. White House Said to Be in Talks With Elon Musk to Set Up Starlink in Iran, Circumvent Internet Restrictions
  3. Snap Forecasts Zero Revenue Growth for Q4 2022; Shares Crash Dragging Meta, Alphabet, Twitter
  4. Elon Musk-Twitter Takeover: Banks Said to Be Forced to Hold on to Twitter Deal Debt
  5. Facebook Threatens to Block News Content in Canada Over Upcoming Compulsory Revenue-Sharing Bill
  6. Apple’s Industrial Design Chief Evans Hankey to Leave 3 Years After Taking Over the Job
  7. Google Antitrust Penalty Amount 'Provisional'; CCI Awaits Requisite Financial Details
  8. Reliance Jio to Launch 5G Services in Rajasthan on October 22 From Nathdwara Temple
  9. Reliance Jio Net Profit Rises to Rs. 4,518 Crore in September Quarter Amid Deployment of 5G Services
  10. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Records Highest Growth in Festive Season, Smartphone Sale Dominates
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.