Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Elon Musk's SpaceX to Seek Permit for Starlink Satellite Internet Services in India: Report

Elon Musk's SpaceX to Seek Permit for Starlink Satellite Internet Services in India: Report

Starlink, the satellite Internet arm of SpaceX, will reportedly become the third company to seek a permit to launch satellite Internet services in India.

By Gadgets 360 With Inputs From Reuters |  Updated: 12 October 2022 10:15 IST
Elon Musk's SpaceX to Seek Permit for Starlink Satellite Internet Services in India: Report

SpaceX will reportedly apply for a GMPCS services licence to Indian authorities

Highlights
  • SpaceX will seek statutory approvals from the government
  • OneWeb and Reliance Jio's satellite arm have applied for GMPCS permit
  • Earlier this year, government asked Starlink to refund all its pre-orders

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's SpaceX is set to seek a permit to launch satellite Internet services in India under its Starlink brand, becoming the third company to apply for such a permit, the Economic Times reported on Wednesday.

SpaceX will also seek statutory approvals from the government for landing rights and market access, the report said, adding that it is likely to seek approvals from Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to set up local gateways.

SpaceX and DoT did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment after regular hours.

SpaceX will "very shortly" apply for a Global Mobile Personal Communications By Satellite (GMPCS) services licence to Indian authorities, the report said, without giving further details. Bharti Group-backed OneWeb and Reliance Jio's satellite arm have already applied for the permit.

Earlier this year, the Indian government asked Starlink to refund all its pre-orders until it received licences to operate in the country. Gadgets 360 reported in January that Starlink had begun emailing users in India offering refunds on their pre-orders.

The satellite Internet division of SpaceX had said that it had been directed by the Department of Telecom to refund pre-orders until the company's Internet service is licensed in India. The company was previously believed to be working on launching its services in India in ten rural Lok Sabha constituencies.

At the time, Starlink told customers in the email that the timeline for receiving licences to operate in India was “currently unknown” and that there were “several issues” that must be resolved within the licensing framework to allow the company to operate Starlink in the country.

5G is here. Should you buy a 4G phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Starlink, SpaceX, Elon Musk, Global Mobile Personal Communications By Satellite
Elon Musk’s Twitter Bid Retains Support from Binance, Sequoia Capital For Web3 Push

Related Stories

Elon Musk's SpaceX to Seek Permit for Starlink Satellite Internet Services in India: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival Extra Happiness Days Sale: Offers on Cameras
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top Deals on Printers, Monitors, More
  3. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Live: Here Are the Best Offers on Mobiles
  4. Redmi A1+ to Launch in India on October 14, Specifications Teased: Details
  5. You Can Pre-Order PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition This Wednesday
  6. JioBook Budget Laptop With Snapdragon 665 SoC Listed in India: Details
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Samsung Galaxy S23 Battery, Display Details Leak Online
  9. Nothing Phone 1 Review: It's Something
  10. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Review: Not What You Might Have Expected
#Latest Stories
  1. RuPay Payments: Singapore, UAE Express Interest in Accepting Payments System, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Says
  2. Moto G72 Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
  3. Elon Musk's SpaceX to Seek Permit for Starlink Satellite Internet Services in India: Report
  4. Elon Musk’s Twitter Bid Retains Support from Binance, Sequoia Capital For Web3 Push
  5. Meta Quest Pro Mixed Reality Headset With Outward Facing Cameras, Eye Tracking Sensors Launched: Details
  6. PS5 India October 12 Restock: How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5 and PS5 Digital Edition
  7. Apple, Google Will Reportedly Bring 5G Update to iPhone, Pixel Devices by December
  8. Adani Networks Said to Have Received Licence for Full Fledge Telecom Services
  9. Lyft Testing Earnings Algorithm to Let Drivers See Destination, Pay Details Before Accepting Request
  10. DoT, MeitY to Meet Smartphone Companies, Telecom Operators on Wednesday to Discuss 5G Services
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.