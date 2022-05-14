Technology News
loading

Elon Musk's SpaceX Launches 53 Starlink Satellites From California

SpaceX said that the satellites were successfully deployed.

By Associated Press | Updated: 14 May 2022 13:58 IST
Elon Musk's SpaceX Launches 53 Starlink Satellites From California

Photo Credit: Twitter/ SpaceX

The Falcon 9 booster was lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base

Highlights
  • SpaceX announced the successful deployment of satellites
  • Falcon 9 booster lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 3:07pm
  • SpaceX's Starlink Internet service is available in 32 new countries now

A SpaceX rocket carried 53 satellites for the Starlink internet constellation into orbit Friday after blasting off from California.

The Falcon 9 booster lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 3:07pm., and minutes later the first stage landed on a droneship in the Pacific Ocean while the second stage continued toward low Earth orbit.

SpaceX later tweeted that the satellites were successfully deployed.

Starlink is a space-based system that SpaceX has been building for years to bring internet access to underserved areas of the world.

Hawthorne, California-based SpaceX has hundreds of Starlink satellites orbiting Earth at an altitude of 340 miles (550 kilometers).

SpaceX recently announced that its Starlink Internet service will now be available in 32 new countries. It shared an availability map for the service, which showed countries marked under different segments such as Available, Waitlist, and Coming Soon. Most countries in Europe and North America are listed under Available, while some regions in South America are under waitlist, which means that the Starlink service is read to ship in these regions. Most of the newly added countries fall under the coming soon category, including all of Africa, South America, and South and Southeast Asia.

The Starlink Internet service will expand to more countries, including India. However, in India, the service still hasn't received commercial licences. SpaceX had originally planned to launch the service in India and provide full coverage by the end of 2021. The new availability map does not reveal any timelines for the countries where the Internet service is said to launch.

How is Alexa faring in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: SpaceX, Starlink, Elon Musk
Google Pixel Watch May Feature Samsung's 4-Year-Old Exynos 9110 SoC: Report

Related Stories

Elon Musk's SpaceX Launches 53 Starlink Satellites From California
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 6a Price in India, Availability Details Tipped
  2. Moto G82 5G With Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, Triple Cameras Unveiled: Details Here
  3. Vivo S15, Vivo S15 Pro, Vivo TWS Air Set for May 19 Launch
  4. Avatar: The Way of Water Trailer Viewed 148.6 Million Times in 24 Hours
  5. Motorola Edge 30 First Impressions : Sleek and Powerful
  6. Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones Launched: All Details
  7. Modern Love Mumbai Review: Dhruv Sehgal Can’t Save Prime Video Anthology
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Review: Only for OnePlus Loyalists?
  9. Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Mittal Says Only 2.5 Players Left in India's Telecom Sector
  10. How to Pre-Order PS5, PS5 Digital Edition, GT7 Bundle in May 13 India Restock
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk's SpaceX Launches 53 Starlink Satellites From California
  2. Google Pixel Watch May Feature Samsung's 4-Year-Old Exynos 9110 SoC: Report
  3. Apple WWDC 2022 to Be Reportedly Held With Limited In-Person Attendance
  4. Delhi Government Approves 1,500 Electric Buses for Public Transport Fleet
  5. Facebook, Twitter, Google, Other Tech Firms Ask US Supreme Court to Block Texas Social Media Law
  6. Musk-Twitter Deal Expected to Close, but Prepared for All Scenarios, Says CEO Parag Agrawal
  7. Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Spotted on FCC Database, Likely to Support 15W Fast Charging: Report
  8. Ola Electric Upgrading VCUs on Older S1 Pro Electric Scooters to Avoid Further Recalls: Report
  9. Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition New DLC Now Available on Microsoft Store, Steam for Pre-Orders
  10. Elon Musk's Starlink Now Available to Ship Immediately in 32 Countries
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.