Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Spectrum Auction: DoT Gives Relief to Telcos by Scrapping Spectrum Usage Charge Floor Rate

Spectrum Auction: DoT Gives Relief to Telcos by Scrapping Spectrum Usage Charge Floor Rate

Spectrum usage charges shall be on the basis of minimum/presumptive AGR or the actual AGR, whichever is higher.

By ANI | Updated: 22 June 2022 18:14 IST
Spectrum Auction: DoT Gives Relief to Telcos by Scrapping Spectrum Usage Charge Floor Rate

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Tony SToddard

DoT has scrapped 3 percent floor rate on spectrum usage charges

Highlights
  • DoT has scrapped floor rate on spectrum usage charges
  • The new DoT order will give relief to the telecom service operators
  • Spectrum usage charges will be calculated based on minimum or actual AGR

In order to provide relief to telecom service providers the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has scrapped 3 percent floor rate on spectrum usage charges.

"For spectrum acquired through auctions held after 15 September 2021 in different access spectrum bands, no SUC (Spectrum Usage Charges) shall be charged," the DoT said in an order dated June 21, 2022.

The weighted average of SUC rates across all spectrum assigned to an operator in all access spectrum bands including the Broadband Wireless Access spectrum in the 2300 MHz/2500 MHz band acquired in 2010 auction shall be applied for charging SUC.

"The weighted average is to be derived by the sum of the product of spectrum holdings and applicable SUC rate, divided by total spectrum holding. The weighted average rate should be determined operator-wise for each service area, the DoT said in the order.

The Department of Telecommunications order will give relief to the telecom service operators.

"We welcome and thank the Government and Minister of Communications for the much-awaited DoT order regarding the levy of SUC charges for spectrum in 600 MHz, 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz 2500 MHz, 3300 MHz and 26 GHz bands. The order will provide clarity to telecom service providers for the upcoming auctions," said S P Kochhar, Director General, the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI).

For the purpose of calculation of spectrum usage charges, the Department of Telecommunications said, "there shall be a minimum/presumptive AGR which shall be not less than 5 percent of the bid amount."

The calculation of spectrum usage charges shall be on the basis of minimum/presumptive AGR or the actual AGR whichever is higher, the DoT said.

The weighted average rate shall be kept to two decimal points by the rounding off the second decimal figure to the next higher digit. The rounding off shall be made to next higher digit at two decimal points even if the third decimal point is less than five, the DoT noted in the order.

Why is 5G taking so long? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Department of Telecommunications, Cellular Operators Association of India, DoT, COAI, Spectrum
Apple CEO Tim Cook Teases About Company's Plans Towards AR, Asks to 'Stay Tuned'

Related Stories

Spectrum Auction: DoT Gives Relief to Telcos by Scrapping Spectrum Usage Charge Floor Rate
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  2. Moto G42 Tipped to Debut in India Next Week
  3. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Reportedly Spotted on OnePlus India Ahead of Launch
  4. Noise i1 Smart Glasses With Touch Controls Debut in India
  5. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  6. Oppo Reno 8 Pro Global Variant Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench
  7. Oppo A57 (2022) With Dual Rear Camera Launched in India: All Details
  8. Samsung Galaxy F13 With Triple Rear Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Now Official
  9. OnePlus 10T Allegedly Being Tested in India, Gaming Performance Tipped
  10. Dell G15 5525 With AMD Ryzen 6000H Processors Launched in India: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Notes Expected to Launch in Coming Weeks for Sharing Long-Form Content: Report
  2. New Technology Can Repair Heart Muscles After an Attack, Say Researchers
  3. Rolling Stone Magazine Teams With BAYC for Special Edition NFTs, Marks 2nd Collab
  4. Google News Launches Redesign to Mark 20th Anniversary; Makes It Easier to Find Local News
  5. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Accidentally Listed on OnePlus India Site, Variants Tipped: Report
  6. Xiaomi TV A2 Series With 60Hz Refresh Rate, Dolby Vision Support Launched
  7. Ms. Marvel Episode 3 Brings Clandestines Into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Who Are They?
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 to Reportedly Come With a Wider Display
  9. Spectrum Auction: DoT Gives Relief to Telcos by Scrapping Spectrum Usage Charge Floor Rate
  10. Apple CEO Tim Cook Teases About Company's Plans Towards AR, Asks to 'Stay Tuned'
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.