DoT Seeks TRAI Suggestions on Auction of E and V Bands, Confirms Official

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has sought suggestions of sector regulator TRAI on the auction of E and V bands, a senior government official said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a Broadband India Forum event, DoT member (Technology) A K Tiwari said that in future the government is going to auction millimeter wave falling in the frequency range of 37-42.5 megahertz spectrum band, E and V bands.

"We have sent reference for auction of E and V bands but that will be for backhaul," Tiwari said.

Radiowaves in E band, which falls in 71-76 GHz and 81-86 GHz, and V band, that is 57-64 GHz, can transmit data at very high speeds, and the method of spectrum allotment in these bands has been a subject matter of much debate in the sector, and also within government circles in the past.

Telecom players and Internet firms have been at loggerheads over auction of E and V bands.

While telecom operators have favoured the auction of spectrum in these bands, bodies representing internet firms have opposed it.

Even the telecom regulator TRAI in a recommendation has suggested to allocate E and V without auction.

Tiwari said that the 5G services are expected to be launched in the country within 45-50 days.

Meanwhile, the Department of Telecom (DoT) has been said to received upfront payment of around Rs. 17,876 crore from Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, Adani Data Networks and Vodafone Idea for spectrum they won in a recent auction. While all telecom operators have opted to make payments in 20 annual instalments, Bharti Airtel has paid Rs. 8,312.4 crore equivalent to four annual instalments.

Reliance Jio has made payment of Rs. 7,864.78 crore, Vodafone Idea Rs. 1,679.98 crore and Adani Data Networks Rs. 18.94 crore.