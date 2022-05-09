Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • DoT Abolishes Network Operation and Control Centre Charges for All Telecom Licence Holders

DoT Abolishes Network Operation and Control Centre Charges for All Telecom Licence Holders

DoT earlier levied Rs. 21 lakh per transponder per annum for 36MHz of spectrum on a pro-rata basis as NOCC charges.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 9 May 2022 10:55 IST
DoT Abolishes Network Operation and Control Centre Charges for All Telecom Licence Holders

The Department of Telecom has waived NOCC charges for very-small-aperture terminals (VSAT)

Highlights
  • DoT has scrapped NOCC charges for use of space segment for all licensees
  • The NOCC charges were scrapped by the DoT in an order dated May 6
  • The Network Operations Control Center (NOCC) was created under the DoT

To enhance ease of doing business, the Department of Telecom has removed network operation and control centre charges for the use of space segments for all services like VSAT, satellite telephony etc for which permits are issued by the department. The DoT earlier levied Rs. 21 lakh per transponder per annum for 36MHz of spectrum on a pro-rata basis as NOCC charges.

Besides this, the department also levied NOCC charges of Rs 6,000 for every trial of antenna that are used for receiving and transmitting signals.

"There shall be no NOCC charges for use of space segment for all DoT licensees for commercial and captive VSAT services, GMPCS (satellite phone service), NLD (national long distance) and other telecom licensees having unified licence or standalone license. This order shall be effective from April 1, 2022," DoT said in an order dated May 6.

The Network Operations Control Center was created under the DoT to control the transmissions from ground segment (satellite earth stations) along with the master control facility under Department of Space to manage the operation of satellites in orbit.

Satellite industry body ISPA director general Ashok Bhatt said that the DoT has amended the Unified License to allow satellite based IoT services, land mobility services and the removal of NOCC monitoring charges.

"We believe that these progressive policy steps are in the right direction and showcase the government's commitment in supporting the growth of digital communication by leveraging the potential and capability of the satellite communication industry. We also thank TRAI for their vision, support and positive recommendations for the growing space sector," Bhatt said.

He said that the industry is hopeful that this measure is just the beginning and the first of many reform measures for the sector.

"We also look forward to the continued support of the Department of Space and INSPACe to make India's space sector an attractive investment destination," Bhatt said.

Why is 5G taking so long? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: DoT, Department of Telecom, VSAT, Satellite Telephony, National Long Distance, Telecom
Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla Asks Elon Musk to Invest in Making Tesla Cars in India

Related Stories

DoT Abolishes Network Operation and Control Centre Charges for All Telecom Licence Holders
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y15c Silently Makes Way to India With Hardware Identical to Y15s
  2. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  3. Realme GT 2 Pro Review: Exceeding Expectations
  4. Xiaomi Said to Accuse ED of 'Physical Violence' Threats During Probe
  5. WhatsApp Starts Rolling Out Reactions, Bigger File Size, Group Limit
  6. Doctor Strange 2: Two Post-Credits Scenes, Explained
  7. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Leaked on Torrents Ahead of Release
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Here’s How to WhatsApp Anyone Without Saving Their Number
  10. iQoo Neo 6 SE With Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC Launched: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin Slips to Four-Month Low as Crypto Market Continues to Follow 'Risk Asset' Pattern
  2. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Filming Wrapped, James Gunn Teases 'Unannounced Actor'
  3. Elon Musk’s Plans for Twitter Include Better Work Ethic Standards, Safe Space for Free Speech
  4. DoT Abolishes Network Operation and Control Centre Charges for All Telecom Licence Holders
  5.  See These Iconic Images Of Dust Filled Disks of Galaxies Captured By Hubble
  6. Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla Asks Elon Musk to Invest in Making Tesla Cars in India
  7. Vivo Y15c With Dual Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Silently Debuts in India: Specifications
  8. Apple Supplier Quanta in Shanghai Faces Chaos Due to COVID-19 Lockdown: Report
  9. Microsoft Xbox TV Streaming Device Tipped to Launch in Next 12 Months
  10. Farhan Akhtar to Appear in Ms. Marvel Series, Out June 8 on Disney+ Hotstar
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.