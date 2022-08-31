Technology News
loading

Department of Telecom Seeks TRAI's Views on Regulating OTT Services Like WhatsApp: Report

TRAI's previous recommendations on internet telephony were not accepted by the DoT, according to a report.

Written by David Delima |  Updated: 31 August 2022 20:16 IST
Department of Telecom Seeks TRAI's Views on Regulating OTT Services Like WhatsApp: Report

Photo Credit: Pexels

Internet messaging and calling apps like WhatsApp are not subject to TRAI regulations

Highlights
  • TRAI's views have been sought on regulation of OTT services
  • Telecom operators have been asking TRAI to to regulate OTT services
  • The government is yet to announce plans to regulate OTT apps and services

The Department of Telecom (DoT) has reportedly approached the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), seeking its views on the preparation of a framework for the regulation of internet messaging and voice calling applications. The regulation could be directed at over-the-top (OTT) service providers like Meta-owned WhatsApp, Signal, Google Meet, and other apps and services, according to a report. Telecom operators in India for years asked TRAI to ensure the its rules for telcos are also applicable to these services that provide similar calling and messaging functionality.   

TRAI's previous recommendations on internet telephony were not accepted by the DoT, after which the latter sought comprehensive reference on internet telephony and OTT service providers that allow users to make calls and send messages over the internet, according to a report by PTI citing an unnamed government official.  

TRAI had previously stated that there was no need to regulate OTT services, and the DoT last week asked TRAI for new recommendations, in light of the changing environment with new technologies. At the time, TRAI had recommended that internet service providers (ISPs) could provide internet telephony for making calls on phone networks, if they paid interconnection charges (which have since been scrapped for telecom operators) and installed lawful interception equipment, as per the report. 

The government is yet to officially announce plans to regulate OTT service providers. 

It is worth noting that TRAI has been facing pressure from telecom operators for years, over the regulation of OTT players in the country. The telcos have argued that these services should pay licensing fees and be subject to the same rules related to lawful interception, and quality of service. 

Why is 5G taking so long? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Department of Telecom, DoT, TRAI, OTT, Regulation
Asus Zenbook 17 Fold With 17-Inch Foldable Display Launched: All Details

Related Stories

Department of Telecom Seeks TRAI's Views on Regulating OTT Services Like WhatsApp: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel Watch Price Leaked: All Details Here
  2. Asus Zenbook 17 Fold With 17-Inch Foldable Display Launched: Details
  3. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7a Tipped to Get Bluetooth LE Audio Support: Report
  4. Nokia 2660 Flip With Unisoc T107 SoC Launched in India: Details
  5. Realme Watch 3 Pro India Launch Set for September 6, Display Details Leaked
  6. Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120, NoteBook Pro 120G Laptops Launched in India
  7. Brahmāstra to Blonde, the 7 Biggest Movies in September
  8. Itel Magic X, Magic X Play 4G VoLTE Feature Phones Launched in India: Details
  9. Redmi Note 11SE Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: All Details
  10. Samsung Galaxy A04s Specifications, Renders Leak Online
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook, Instagram Removed 2.7 Crore Posts in India During July: All Details
  2. iPhone 14 Pro Display Cutouts Could Show as Single, Contiguous Pill During Use: Report
  3. Department of Telecom Seeks TRAI's Views on Regulating OTT Services Like WhatsApp: Report
  4. Asus Zenbook 17 Fold With 17-Inch Foldable Display Launched: All Details
  5. Redmi Pad 4G Bags China 3C Certification, Tipped to Feature MediaTek Helio G99 SoC: Details
  6. WhatsApp Bringing Voice Call Support to Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 5: Reports
  7. Sony Xperia 5 IV Specifications Tipped by Alleged Geekbench Listing, May Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  8. Oppo Find N2 Will Not Have Crease Issues on Its Folding Display: Pete Lau
  9. Samsung Foldable Phone With Expandable, Wrappable Display Seen in New Patent Filing: Report
  10. NASA's James Webb Telescope Captures Rare Ring Phenomenon Around Star 5,600 Light-Years Away
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.