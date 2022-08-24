Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Department of Telecom Lifts Restrictions on Mobile Network Connectivity Near Borders: Details

Department of Telecom Lifts Restrictions on Mobile Network Connectivity Near Borders: Details

Telecom operators were previously expected to ensure radio signals were "fade out" when nearing, or about to cross the international border.

By David Delima | Updated: 24 August 2022 01:54 IST
Department of Telecom Lifts Restrictions on Mobile Network Connectivity Near Borders: Details

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Jakub Pabis

The DoT circular also deletes clauses pertaining to surprise checks on operators

Highlights
  • The Department of Telecom modified its licencing norms on Tuesday
  • Operators do not have to "fade out" radio signals near the borders
  • The move could help network connectivity in areas near the border

The Department of Telecom (DoT) announced on Tuesday that it had removed restrictions on telecom operators offering connectivity near international border areas. The licence norms previously stated that operators would have to "fade out" their network signal, ahead of the international border around the country, which would require the installation of special equipment. The amended norms also include the deletion of security conditions that allowed for surprise inspection on operators in those areas.  

In a move that could improve connectivity in locations around the border, the DoT on Tuesday announced in a circular that it was amending the lience norms to remove restrictions on telecom connectivity near international border areas. 

Previously, the security conditions under the unified license agreement stated that telecom operators had to ensure that base stations, cell sites, or radio transmitters were to provide connectivity and mobile telephone services as far away from the borders as feasible. 

At the same time operators were previously required to ensure — using technical infrastructure — that the radio signal was "faded out" when nearing, or about to cross the international border. 

The circular also deletes clauses pertaining to surprise checks by the telecom department, or the army and security agencies, to ensure compliance of the now-deleted security conditions, which included a stern action for violation of the norms, including a financial penalty.

Why is 5G taking so long? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Telecom Operators, Department of Telecom, DoT
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
WhatsApp Android Beta With Feature to Create Communities Rolling Out: Report

Related Stories

Department of Telecom Lifts Restrictions on Mobile Network Connectivity Near Borders: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Thor: Love and Thunder Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Announced
  2. OnePlus Nord 3, Nord Watch, Nord Band, More Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  3. Sony HT-S400 Soundbar With Wireless Subwoofer Launched in India
  4. Google Pixel 6a, Pixel 4a Receiving Android 13 Software Update in India
  5. NASA Releases Fresh Audio of the Eerie Sound of a Black Hole
  6. How to Block Sites From Sending You Notifications on Chrome
  7. How to Get Started With WhatsApp Business as a Business Owner
  8. Facebook's Aloha AI Voice Assistant Spotted in Messenger App
  9. Flipkart Launches Sell Back Programme to Purchase Used Smartphones
  10. Mivi DuoPods F50 With 50 Hours of Playtime Launched in India: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA Prepares Artemis I SLS-Orion Spacecraft Ahead of Planned August 29 Launch
  2. Xiaomi Reportedly Planning to Introduce New Series or Sub-Brand Aimed at Technology Enthusiasts
  3. Department of Telecom Lifts Restrictions on Mobile Network Connectivity Near Borders: Details
  4. WhatsApp Android Beta With Feature to Create Communities Rolling Out: Report
  5. Big Tech Firms Grilled by Parliamentary Panel Ahead of Upcoming Fair Competition Framework for Digital Markets
  6. iPhone 14 Surfaces on BIS Certification Website Ahead of Launch in India: Report
  7. Meta Reportedly Files Motion to Settle Location Tracking Lawsuit for $37.5 Million: Details
  8. Netflix Heads Up! Game With Decks from Stranger Things, Squid Game, More Launched for Android, iOS
  9. Government Forced Twitter to Put Agent on Payroll, Former Twitter Security Chief Claims: Report
  10. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Visit Canadian Certification Site REL Ahead of Launch: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.