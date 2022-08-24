The DoT circular also deletes clauses pertaining to surprise checks on operators
The Department of Telecom modified its licencing norms on Tuesday
Operators do not have to "fade out" radio signals near the borders
The move could help network connectivity in areas near the border
The Department of Telecom (DoT) announced on Tuesday that it had removed restrictions on telecom operators offering connectivity near international border areas. The licence norms previously stated that operators would have to "fade out" their network signal, ahead of the international border around the country, which would require the installation of special equipment. The amended norms also include the deletion of security conditions that allowed for surprise inspection on operators in those areas.
Previously, the security conditions under the unified license agreement stated that telecom operators had to ensure that base stations, cell sites, or radio transmitters were to provide connectivity and mobile telephone services as far away from the borders as feasible.
The circular also deletes clauses pertaining to surprise checks by the telecom department, or the army and security agencies, to ensure compliance of the now-deleted security conditions, which included a stern action for violation of the norms, including a financial penalty.
