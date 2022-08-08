Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a Rs. 2,022 prepaid recharge plan that brings benefits including unlimited voice calling as well as 75GB of high-speed data access on a monthly basis for 300 days. The new BSNL prepaid plan is available to all prepaid users of the state-owned telecom operator. Alongside the data and calling benefits, the new prepaid plan also brings 100 SMS messages on a daily basis. BSNL has announced the new plan as 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Plan 2022' ahead of India's Independence Day.

BSNL on Monday announced the launch of its new recharge plan dubbed Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Plan 2022 priced at Rs. 2,022, via a press release. The special prepaid recharge plan brings unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages on a daily basis, and access to unlimited data for long-term. It also grants access to a total of 75GB of high-speed data on a monthly basis. Post the available quota, customers get unlimited data access at 40Kbps speed. That means, the high-speed data can be accessed for the first 60 days, after which users would be required to recharge using data vouchers. The plan's validity is 300 days.

The new prepaid recharge plan by the state-run BSNL is available to its prepaid subscribers on a pan-India basis. The new plan will be available till August 31.

BSNL is also offering 75GB additional data with validity equal to the validity of the existing plan with the Rs. 2,399 and Rs. 2,999 prepaid recharge plans. This limited-time offer will be in place until August 31.

The telecom operator is reportedly planning to roll out 4G services in India in the next 18-24 months. The 5G service from BSNL is also reportedly ready and undergoing final testing.